July 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Black Sox secure second pool play win, beating DeSoto, Mo., 6-2

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — After finishing out the 14-inning win over Eurkea, Mo., right-hander Hayden[more] Daniel tossed the first three frames of the Bryant Black Sox’ second pool play contest on Friday and, with relief help from Harrison Dale and Tyler Nelson, the Sox added a 6-2 win over DeSota, Mo., on Friday at the annual Tournament of Champions.

The Sox were set to take on Pekin, Ill., and Belleville, the host of their pool, today at 4:45 and 7 p.m., respectively.

Bryant took a 3-0 lead in the second inning when Chase Tucker walked, Cody Gogus reached on an error and Zach Graddy got a squeeze punt down. Korey Thompson singled to set the stage for Trevor Ezell’s two-run triple.

DeSoto racked up its two runs on four hits in the top of the third but the Sox countered with one in the bottom of the inning. Marcus Wilson doubled to right-center and stole third. Tyler Nelson was hit by a pitch and the duo tried to work a double steal. Nelson drew a throw on his early start from first but the DeSoto shortstop whipped a throw back to the plate in time to nab Wilson for the first out of the inning. With Nelson at second and two down, Gogus came through with an RBI double to left-center to make it 4-2.

The first two batters that Dale faced in the top of the fourth reached base but the lead runner was caught trying to go to third on a double steal. Dale retired the next two on a pop up and a strikeout. In the fifth, he worked around a two-out walk. He then retired the side in order in the sixth.

Bryant tacked on a two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. Wilson and Nelson drilled doubles to account for the first run. Nelson wound up at third after Tucker’s fly to right. Gogus walked then left early from first and stayed in the rundown long enough for Nelson to sprint home.

DeSoto threatened in the seventh getting two runners on with one down but a doubleplay ended the game.