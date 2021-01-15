Blue girls continue improvement despite loss to Lake Hamilton

Stepping in to play Lake Hamilton due to quarantines involving the Bryant White Lady Hornets, the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team absorbed a 40-22 loss on Thursday night at the auxiliary gym at Bryant Junior High.

“We have improved so much,” said Blue coach Tiffany Phillips, whose team lost at Lake Hamilton on Nov. 16. “It may not show in the win-loss column, but I am happy with how hard the girls work and how coachable they are. Their hard work will pay off.”

Kloie Lovell led the Lady Hornets with 8 points. Ziyah Thompson had 6 and so did Kayla Galan.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to play at Hot Springs Lakeside in their next outing. That’ll be on Saturday, Jan. 23.