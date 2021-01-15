Blue girls continue improvement despite loss to Lake Hamilton

January 15, 2021 Girls Basketball

Stepping in to play Lake Hamilton due to quarantines involving the Bryant White Lady Hornets, the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team absorbed a 40-22 loss on Thursday night at the auxiliary gym at Bryant Junior High.

“We have improved so much,” said Blue coach Tiffany Phillips, whose team lost at Lake Hamilton on Nov. 16. “It may not show in the win-loss column, but I am happy with how hard the girls work and how coachable they are. Their hard work will pay off.”

Kloie Lovell led the Lady Hornets with 8 points. Ziyah Thompson had 6 and so did Kayla Galan.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to play at Hot Springs Lakeside in their next outing. That’ll be on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!