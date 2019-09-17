Blue Hornets seventh-grade team earns victory in opener

HOT SPRINGS — Jaysean Robinson rushed six times for 126 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School to a 20-0 win over Hot Springs in their official season opener Monday night.
J.T. Allen ran for a score and quarterback Jordan Walker hit 5 of 9 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown to Karter Ratliff. Matthew Glover caught a pass from Walker for a two-point conversion.
Ryan Reynolds led the defense with six tackles including a sack. Logan Lanier made an interception and had a pass break-up.
“We were kind of like a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs to begin the game,” quipped Hornets coach Colton Bond. “Then we got settled and went to work. We made some mistakes, nothing we can’t build upon.
“Offensively we had a few misreads, a few deep balls we should have hit, a few blocks we should have made,” he added. “Normal first-game jitters. They were eager and antsy to play considering they haven’t played a game yet, which I think led to some early miscues.
“Defensively, we had some missed tackles and a few mistakes however I was very proud of how we rallied to the ball and got the shutout,” the coach continued. “As a whole, I thought we played very good. A tip of the hat to Coach (Joe) Cook for having our defense ready to play. I thought Reynolds, Landon Jackson, Jaysean Robinson, Jonathan Frost, and Logan Lanier played outstanding. Up front, we were very physical which led to our linebackers having a good night. EJ Keith, Garrett Patterson, and Braxton Speer all did a great job.”
Bryant Blue scored on its first possession, which started with a 14-yard burst by Robinson. Glover caught a pass for 15 yards. A play later, Allen contributed a 13-yard burst before Walker found Ratliff for 18 as the Hornets chewed up yardage in chunks.
Allen eventually scored from the 3 and Walker threw to Glover for the conversion to make it 8-0.
The Hornets’ defense forced Hot Springs into a three-and-out.
“Key tackles were made by Reynolds and Jackson on that drive,” said Bond.
After the Trojans’ punt, Bryant Blue regained possession at the 48. A play into the series, however, a fumble was recovered by Hot Springs. The Trojans put together a brief drive before, on the last play of the half, a fumble occurred, and Speer recovered for the Hornets.
Hot Springs’ opening drive of the second half ended with Lanier’s interception at the Bethel 39. A penalty pushed the Hornets back 5 yards but, from there, Robinson broke out on a 66-yard touchdown run.
“Great blocking from the offensive line made of Landon Sehika, Braxton Speer, Garrett Patterson, E.J. Keith and Cameron Coats,” mentioned Bond.
A try for two on a pass from Walker to Jonathan Frost failed though Frost was nearly able to get a foot down in the end zone.
Another Hot Springs punt ensued, and the Hornets but eventually turned the ball over on downs. From their own 31, they started the drive with a 21-yard gallop by Allen, who finished with 56 yards on six carries. Robinson followed with a 16-yard burst.
Hot Springs took over on its own 32, picked up a first down but, on a fourth down at their 44, Reynolds came through with his sack and Bryant got the ball back and finished up with the victory play, taking a knee.
“I thought we traveled well,” Bond said. “I told them all week, win in practice this week and we will be 1-0. We had a great week of practice and the end result was being 1-0. Couldn’t be happier for the team. We have a tough test next Monday at North Little Rock.”
After the game, the two teams’ B squads played a 10-minute half with the Trojans out-scoring the Hornets 15-0.
“Nick Miller had a carry for 22 yards, Gavyn Benson a catch for 8 yards, and Landon Jackson had two carries on mis-snaps for 34 yards,” Bond reported. “Defensively Kaiden Brown had a pass break up, Jaylen Gray had two tackles.”