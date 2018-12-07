Blue Lady Hornets fall victim to second-half comeback

In a most disheartening outcome, the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School, who led the Conway White Lady Cats by as many as 17 points in the first half, scored just 6 in the second half. Conway White rallied for a 37-29 victory at the Bryant Middle School gym on Thursday night.

The setback dropped the Bethel team to 2-3 on the season going into a home contest against White Hall on Thursday, Dec. 13.

Conway White was just 2 of 17 from the field in the first half but then Bryant Blue was just 2 of 19 in the second half after connecting of seven of its first eight shots in the game.

With Mary Beth James scored all 8 of her points in the first quarter, the Lady Hornets built a 14-4 lead by the first break. A layup by Natalie Edmonson beat the buzzer after she’d made a steal.

That came moments after Emileigh Muse hit a baseline jumper.

The surge continued as the second quarter unfolded. Muse and Edmonson worked a nice give-and-go that resulted in a bucket for Muse. Moments later Abby Gentry added to the lead. And when Edmonson drove for a basket with 3:41 left in the half, the Lady Hornets held a 20-4 lead.

After the Lady Cats converted just one of six free-throw opportunities. Edmonson fed Emily Miller for a basket to make it 22-5.

Conway White’s McKenzie Thompson and Bryant Blue’s Anna Brown traded free throws before Edmonson made a steal. But the Lady Hornets turned the ball back over to the Lady Cats. With :20 left in the half, Brisa Puentes hit a basket. That was just Conway White’s second field goal of the game and it made the halftime score, 20-8.

Conway White ratcheted up the defense in the second half and out-scored the Lady Hornets 16-2, a run that was extended to 18-2 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Bryant Blue’s lone basket of the third quarter came from Edmonson, who was fouled on the play but could not complete the three-point play.

At that point, the Lady Hornets still led 25-14 but, when the Lady Cats’ 12-0 run was over, they led 26-25.

Two free throws from Muse put Bryant Blue back in the lead then Edmonson drained a 10-foot jumper to extend it back to 29-26 with 4:31 left to play.

But that proved to be the Lady Hornets’ last points of the game. The Lady Cats took the lead on a basket by Ivy Scott, who led the team with 15 points, all in the second half, to make it 30-29.

Bethel had two chances to regain the lead but, with 2:56 to go, Puentes hit a 3 to extend the margin. Free throws in the final minute by Scott and Kirstic Rowland extended the Lady Cats’ lead at the end.

James, Edmonson and Muse each finished with 8 points for the Bethel. Muse also collected a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Lady Cats, however, wound up with 16 offensive rebounds in the game.

LADY CATS 37, LADY HORNETS 29

Eighth grade

Score by quarters

Conway White4 4 16 13 — 37

BRYANT BLUE 14 9 2 6 — 29

LADY CATS 37

Scott 6-13 2-4 15, Rowland 1-3 2-2 4, Puentes 2-7 1-6 6, Thompson 2-10 3-4 7, Chandler 1-5 0-0 2, Snyder 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-4 1-4 3, Abels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals13-42 (31%) 9-20 (45%) 37

LADY HORNETS 29

James 4-8 0-0 8, Brown 0-3 1-2 1, Gentry 1-4 0-1 2, Edmonson 4-11 0-1 8, Muse 3-9 2-2 8, Dinstbier 0-0 0-2 0, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Womack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals13-37 (35%) 3-8 (38%) 29.

Three-point field goals:Conway White 2-7 (Scott 1-5, Puentes 1-1, Rowland 0-1). Turnovers: Bryant Blue 18, Conway White 10. Rebounds:Bryant Blue 12-20 32 (Muse 3-9 12, Edmonson 1-6 7, Brown 1-3 4, James 2-0 2, Dinstbier 2-0 2, Gentry 0-1 1, team 3-1 4), Conway White 16-15 31 (Chandler 4-4 8, Puentes 2-2 4, Robinson 3-1 4, Scott 0-3, 3, Rowland 1-2 3, Thompson 2-1 3, team 4-2 6). Team fouls:Bryant Blue 16, Conway White 9. Fouled out:Bryant Blue, James, Gentry.