Both Lady Hornets’ teams wind up second at home meet

The Bryant Lady Hornets finished second only to Vilonia with 97 points at the Danny Westbrook/Bryant Hornets Invitational cross country meet on a hot, humid Saturday morning at Bishop Park. The Lady Hornets, led by Abbie Patton’s 11th-place finish, concluded the meet with 97 points and was the highest-finishing team among Class 7A schools. Vilonia, a Class 5A school, had just 59 points to win the event.

Bryant’s conference rivals Cabot and Conway were third (101) and fourth (142), respectively.

Patton ran a 22:08.45 with Olivia Orr finishing 17thin 22:51.72 and Bailey Brazil 19thin 23:11.13.

The rest of the Lady Hornets’ top seven were Madison Dettmer (24th, 23:27.05), Caroline Pelton (32nd, 23:45.97), Jillian Colclasure (37th, 24:03.31) and Pollett-Ocana-Reyes (51st, 25:11.45) with Mackenzie Moore on her heels (52nd, 25:11.65).

Junior girls

The Junior Lady Hornets ran in a pack and just missed winning the meet. They finished with 92 points with Russellville winning with 90.

Freshman Margo Gilliland paced Bryant, finishing 14thoverall, with a time of 13:58.55. Eighth-grader Maddie Nelson was 15th(14:00.03) and freshman Kim Hernandez was 16th(14:00.11).

McKenzie Hicks was 20thin 14:16.05 then Caitlyn Phillips took 34th(14:47.35) then the group of Madison Hagan (14:49.59), Kennedy McGuire (14:50.03) and Ashleigh Byles (14:52.24) finished 37th, 38thand 39th, respectively.

Bryant wraps up the regular season at the Conway Invitational next Saturday then hosts the conference meet at Bishop Park on Monday, Oct. 22.