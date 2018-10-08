Both Lady Hornets’ teams wind up second at home meet

October 8, 2018 Cross Country

The Bryant Lady Hornets finished second only to Vilonia with 97 points at the Danny Westbrook/Bryant Hornets Invitational cross country meet on a hot, humid Saturday morning at Bishop Park. The Lady Hornets, led by Abbie Patton’s 11th-place finish, concluded the meet with 97 points and was the highest-finishing team among Class 7A schools. Vilonia, a Class 5A school, had just 59 points to win the event.

Bryant’s conference rivals Cabot and Conway were third (101) and fourth (142), respectively.

Patton ran a 22:08.45 with Olivia Orr finishing 17thin 22:51.72 and Bailey Brazil 19thin 23:11.13.

The rest of the Lady Hornets’ top seven were Madison Dettmer (24th, 23:27.05), Caroline Pelton (32nd, 23:45.97), Jillian Colclasure (37th, 24:03.31) and Pollett-Ocana-Reyes (51st, 25:11.45) with Mackenzie Moore on her heels (52nd, 25:11.65).

Junior girls

The Junior Lady Hornets ran in a pack and just missed winning the meet. They finished with 92 points with Russellville winning with 90.

Freshman Margo Gilliland paced Bryant, finishing 14thoverall, with a time of 13:58.55. Eighth-grader Maddie Nelson was 15th(14:00.03) and freshman Kim Hernandez was 16th(14:00.11).

McKenzie Hicks was 20thin 14:16.05 then Caitlyn Phillips took 34th(14:47.35) then the group of Madison Hagan (14:49.59), Kennedy McGuire (14:50.03) and Ashleigh Byles (14:52.24) finished 37th, 38thand 39th, respectively.

Bryant wraps up the regular season at the Conway Invitational next Saturday then hosts the conference meet at Bishop Park on Monday, Oct. 22.

