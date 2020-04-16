April 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Boys roll to seventh straight conference victory

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

The Bryant Hornets closed out an unbeaten run through the first half of the South Conference schedule on Tuesday night with a 6-1 victory over the El Dorado Wildcats at Bryant Stadium.

Five different players found the back of the net before Bryce Denker capped the scoring with his second goal to make it a mercy-rule contest. El Dorado scored its lone goal about halfway through the truncated second half.

“This was a good win for us finishing up the first round of conference play,” acknowledged Hornets coach Brett Haugh, whose team improved to 9-4 overall to go with the 7-0 league mark. “The boys came out playing really well with high intensity and pressure.”

In a 40-minute junior varsity match, Krisha Gurung scored the lone goal off an assist from Chase Kincaid about 12 minutes in as Bryant won 1-0.

In the varsity contest, Jack Buck got a shot past the keeper off a feed from Denker at the 15:19 mark of the first half, breaking the ice. Blake Reed made it 2-0 with a goal at 8:08. Collin Campbell earned the assist.

Less than two minutes later, Denker scored off a penalty kick. With 17 seconds left in the half, Evan Caddy made it 4-0, scoring off a long throw-in by Denker.

Denker also assisted on the first goal of the second half, knocked in by Corey Laisure with 18:03 left. A free kick by Denker at 11:53 finished the rout.

The Hornets open the second half of the league slate on Thursday when they host the arch-rival Benton Panthers. The JV boys match will be at 4 p.m. The varsity boys will play following the girls varsity contest, which is slated to start around 5.