Boys second, girls sixth at Fayetteville tournament

September 10, 2019 Golf

FAYETTEVILLE — Daniel Taylor and Andrew Gaspard each shot rounds of 76 to lead the Bryant Hornets golf team to a third-place finish at an 18-hole tournament at Fayetteville Country Club on Monday.

Fayetteville won the boys’ division with a team total of 292, led by individual medalist Sam Tandy’s 65. Little Rock Catholic edged the Hornets for second with a team score of 313 to Bryant’s 319.

The tourney also included Farmington, Fort Smith Southside, North Little Rock and Conway.
In the girls’ division, Fayetteville took team honors. Mount St. Mary’s Isabell Chaidez turned in the low round of 80.

Bryant was paced by sophomore Caitlin LaCerra’s 87. Brooklyn Waller shot 98. Taylor Moore finished at 132 with Haylie Horn carding a 134.

The Lady Hornets’ team score of 317 was sixth.

For the Hornets, Logan McDonald turned in a round of 79 and Landon Wallace shot 88.

Up next for Bryant is a two-day tournament in Conway, the Big Cat Invitational. They’ll play on Friday at North Hills Country Club and, on Saturday, at Centennial Country Club.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

