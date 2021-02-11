Brackets set for CAJHC post-season tournament

The Bryant Hornets freshman team, as a fifth seed will play at fourth-seeded Cabot South while the Lady Hornets, seeded seventh, will play at second-seeded Conway White to open the 2020-21 Central Arkansas Junior High Conference post-season tournament on Monday, Feb. 15.

The brackets for the tournament, which will not be played at a central location this season, were finalized when, on Wednesday, Cabot North’s boys defeated Little Rock Catholic, 41-39. Tie-breaking games were set for Thursday but were prevented by inclement weather.

So, North Little Rock earned the girls’ regular-season championship and North Little Rock and Lake Hamilton shared the boys’ regular-season title. There had been set to play each other on Thursday to break the tie but other tie-breaking procedures were necessary and Lake Hamilton was awarded the number one seed for the tournament.

Here are the brackets:

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2021 post-season tournament

GIRLS

Monday, Feb. 15

Game 1 — Cabot South (8) at North Little Rock (1)

Game 2 — Cabot North (5) at Conway Blue (4)

Game 3 — Bryant (7) at Conway White (2)

Game 4 — Benton (6) at Lake Hamilton (3)

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. game 1 winner

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. game 3 winner

Thursday, Feb. 18

Championship game

Game 7 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner

BOYS

Monday, Feb. 15

Game 1 — Little Rock Catholic (8) at Lake Hamilton (1)

Game 2 — Bryant (4) at Cabot South (5)

Game 3 — Cabot North (7) at North Little Rock (2)

Game 4 — Conway Blue (6) at Conway White (3)

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. game 1 winner

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. game 3 winner

Thursday, Feb. 18

Championship game

Game 7 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner