Brackets set for CAJHC post-season tournament

The Bryant Hornets freshman team, as a fifth seed will play at fourth-seeded Cabot South while the Lady Hornets, seeded seventh, will play at second-seeded Conway White to open the 2020-21 Central Arkansas Junior High Conference post-season tournament on Monday, Feb. 15.
The brackets for the tournament, which will not be played at a central location this season, were finalized when, on Wednesday, Cabot North’s boys defeated Little Rock Catholic, 41-39. Tie-breaking games were set for Thursday but were prevented by inclement weather.
So, North Little Rock earned the girls’ regular-season championship and North Little Rock and Lake Hamilton shared the boys’ regular-season title. There had been set to play each other on Thursday to break the tie but other tie-breaking procedures were necessary and Lake Hamilton was awarded the number one seed for the tournament.
Here are the brackets:
CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2021 post-season tournament
GIRLS
Monday, Feb. 15
Game 1 — Cabot South (8) at North Little Rock (1)
Game 2 — Cabot North (5) at Conway Blue (4)
Game 3 — Bryant (7) at Conway White (2)
Game 4 — Benton (6) at Lake Hamilton (3)
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. game 1 winner
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. game 3 winner
Thursday, Feb. 18
Championship game
Game 7 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner
BOYS
Monday, Feb. 15
Game 1 — Little Rock Catholic (8) at Lake Hamilton (1)
Game 2 — Bryant (4) at Cabot South (5)
Game 3 — Cabot North (7) at North Little Rock (2)
Game 4 — Conway Blue (6) at Conway White (3)
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. game 1 winner
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. game 3 winner
Thursday, Feb. 18
Championship game
Game 7 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner