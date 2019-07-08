Bryant 15’s oust Crossett, continue at Babe Ruth State

The Bryant Black Sox stayed alive in the rain-delayed 2019 Babe Ruth 15U State Tournament on Sunday with an 11-4 win over the Crossett All-Stars, 11-4, in an elimination game.

Bryant will advance in the losers’ bracket and play on Monday at 6 p.m., against the winner of the 4 p.m. game between Sylvan Hills and the Bryant 14’s.

Crossett had knocked the Bryant 14’s into the losers’ bracket but then lost to White Hall. The Bryant 15’s had lost to Ouachita County on Friday.

The 15’s, coached by Darren Hurt and Jerry East, include J.T. Parker, Caleb Greiner, Gavin Burton, Connor Martin, Drew Hatman, Calvin Myles, Colby Morrow, Braxton Prather, Jaxon Ham, Cade Parker, Logan White, Dylan Jones, Hayden Thompson and Kyler Pabon.

They took advantage of 12 walks, two hit batsmen and an error with six hits including two each by Logan White and Kyler Pabon. Cade Parker had a double and, along with Pabon, drove in two runs.

The Sox took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when White singled, took second on a groundout by Pabon, took third on one wild pitch and scored on another as Burton was drawing a walk.

Crossett struck for four runs in the bottom of the first, using a walk, an error and a hit batsman to set the table.

But Bryant kept scoring, getting something in each inning, whereas Hatman relieved for the Sox and threw shutout ball the rest of the game.

In the top of the second, Ham drew a one-out walk and so did Greiner. A passed ball moved them to second and third before Myles picked up an RBI with a grounder to second.

Crossett was retired 1-2-3 in the bottom of the second and, in the top of the third, Bryant whittled another run off the lead. Walks to Burton, Morrow and Parker loaded the bases. Burton scored on a passed ball to make it 4-3 as Hatman drew a walk.

But the Sox stranded three as Crossett escaped further damage. But only for the moment.

Hatman pitched around a two-out single in the bottom of the third. He fanned two.

Greiner then walked to start the top of the fourth. Myles sacrificed him to second then Greiner stole third. White singled him home with the tying run.

Pabon blooped a single to right and, when Burton lined a base hit to right, White scored to give Bryant the lead. Morrow’s sacrifice fly made it 6-4.

Crossett went in order in the bottom of the fourth then Bryant broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Two-out walks to Greiner and Myles initiated the outburst. A double steal not only moved them up a base but when Greiner drew an errant throw at third, he hustled home.

White walked and, after a passed ball, followed Myles home on Pabon’s single, making it 9-4.

Burton was struck by a pitch, Morrow walked and Parker capped off the scoring with a two-run double.