Bryant 7’s knocked down by Mobile, Ala., team

SPANISH FORT, Ala. — After going undefeated in their pool, the Bryant 7-year-old All-Stars open bracket play at the Cal Ripken 7-and-under Regional Tournament with a 13-5 win over the Westside B All-Stars of Mobile, earning a second-round showdown with the Westside A All-Stars.

Bryant trailed just 5-4 after five innings but Westside scored three in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the inning, Bryant rallied for a run and had the potential tying run coming to the plate when the game ended with Westside on top 8-5.

The Bryant team, managed by Bill Lloyd, includes Cooper Andrews, Trey Atkins, Witt Brothers, Beckman Doggett, Tanner Hogland, Cade Jackson, Gabriel Jordan, Griffin Lloyd, Cameron Martin, Cash McCrary, Hunter Robertson, Judah Summers and Landen Verdell.

Westside A 8, Bryant 5

Bryant broke out on top 2-0 in the home first. Summers singled, and Lloyd chased him home with a triple. Martin picked up an RBI with a groundout.

Westside scored three in the top of the third to gain the upper hand. Three singles including a couple of bunts, an error and an infield hit produced the runs.

Jordan and Lloyd singled in the bottom of the third, but they were left aboard. Jackson singled in the bottom of the fourth but got no further that first.

Westside put together a two-out uprising in the top of the fifth. A pair of singles and a pair of doubles made it 5-2.

Bryant’s fifth started with a single by Doggett. With one out, Hogland cracked a base hit then both scored when Jordan drilled a double.

Westside had its own answer in the top of the sixth, scoring three times to make it 8-4. Bryant’s fifth started with a one-out single by Martin. With two down, Verdell beat out an infield hit then Jackson lined a single to get Martin home.

But that’s where the rally died.

Bryant 13, Westside B 5

Though they didn’t score in the first, Bryant’s Stars put up crooked numbers in each of the next four frames building a 9-1 advantage before Westside rallied only to have Bryant match them in the bottom of the fifth for a walk-off win.

The second-inning burst produced four runs. Robertson lined a single to left and took second on a groundout by Verdell. Jackson beat out an infield hit then Brothers belted a triple to drive in two.

Consecutive singles by McCrary, Doggett and Atkins made it 4-0.

Westside got on the board in the top of the third on a single, an error and a groundout.

Jordan and Lloyd singled in the bottom of the third to set the table for Robertson’s two-run triple. Verdell singled him home and it was 7-1.

Two more scored in the home fourth. Brothers singled but was forced at second on McCrary’s grounder to second base. But Doggett belted an RBI triple then scored on Atkins’ knock.

Westside’s four-run fifth was a product of a single, two doubles, a triple and a groundout.

Summers started the bottom of the inning with a single. Lloyd doubled and, with one out, Robertson’s base hit made it 10-5. Lloyd scored when Verdell grounded into a force at second.

Base hits followed from Jackson and Brothers before McCrary ended it with a two-run double.