Bryant 9’s even pool-play record with 13-6 victory

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. — An 11-run first inning outburst spurred the Bryant All-Stars to a 13-6 win over the Florence, Ala., All-Stars at the 2019 9U Cal Ripken Southwest Regional Tournament on Friday. The win evened Bryant’s pool-play record at 1-1. They were expected to play the host team as well, to wrap up pool play.

The 9’s, coached by Rick Brown with assistance from Jake Hunter, Seth Hyder and Danny Dunn, include, Brady Brown, Dax Drake, Tagan Dunn, Evan Hill, Wyatt Hunter, Keller Hyder, Ethan Kelley, Austin Markham, Kaden Simmons and Crews Thomason.

Drake, Hunter and Hyder each had two hits to lead the Bryant offense. Kelley drove in three.

Florence took a 1-0 lead in the first on a single, two walks and a groundout.

Kelley walked to start the big home first. He took second on an error and, with one out, scored on Drake’s single. He was able to take second on the late throw to the plate.

Markham walked and Thomason beat out a bunt hit to load the bases. Brown walked to force in a run then Hunter lashed a single to left to make it 3-1.

Hyder singled in two and, after a bunt hit by Dunn filled the sacks again, Simmons drew an RBI walk to make it 6-1. That led to Kelley’s three-run double. On the throw to the plate, Kelley wound up on third. He scored when Hill’s bunt went for a hit. A wild throw to first allowed Hille to race all the way around the bases to make it 11-1.

Florence whittled three runs off the margin in the top of the second, but Bryant got a couple of those back. Hunter and Hyder each singled with one out. Dunn sacrificed them to second and third. A wild pitch brought Hunter across the plate and, after Simmons walked, he and Hyder worked a double steal, making it 13-4.

Florence scored two in the top of the third but was unable to make it closer in the fourth.