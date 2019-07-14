Bryant 9’s resume Regional today at Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Due to the heavy rains resulting from Hurricane/Tropical Storm Barry, the 2019 9U Cal Ripken Southwest Regional has switched formats and locations. The tournament is set to resume today at Hattiesburg instead of D’Iberville, Miss. And, instead of pool play and a bracket tournament, the teams will reconvene with single-elimination bracket play.

The Bryant All-Stars were set to play against Ocean Springs, Miss., on Sunday morning at 10 a.m., with a chance to advance to the semifinals against the winner of today’s game between Florence, Ala., and Paragould, Ark.

The other teams remaining at the tourney include Magee, Miss., Gulfport, Miss., Cintronelle, Ala., and St. Charles, La.

The 9’s, coached by Rick Brown with assistance from Jake Hunter, Seth Hyder and Danny Dunn, include, Brady Brown, Dax Drake, Tagan Dunn, Evan Hill, Wyatt Hunter, Keller Hyder, Ethan Kelley, Austin Markham, Kaden Simmons and Crews Thomason.