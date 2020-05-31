May 31 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Members of the original Bryant Hornets football team in 1949 were inducted into the Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor Saturday night. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor celebrates first class of inductees

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

Former Bryant Superintendent Ed Love. (Photo by Rick Nation)

The inaugural class of inductees into the Bryant High School Athletic Hall of Honor were celebrated at ceremonies held at Bryant High School on Saturday night.

The inductees were former athletes Travis Wood and Tina Webb, former coaches Carla Crowder and Joe Treat, former school superintendent Ed Love, along with three teams. The teams are the 1987-89 back-to-back State championship girls basketball squads, the 1980-81 State championship boys basketball team, and the first Bryant High School football team.

The presenting sponsor was Everett Buick GMC. The ceremony was also sponsored by First Security Bank, Saline County Lifestyles, and the Elrod Law Firm. A reception, catered by Gina’s Catering of Bryant, was held in the lobby prior to the induction.

All of the individual inductees were present except for Travis Wood, who was in Chicago preparing for a Major League baseball game. His grandparents, Bobby and Janet Speer, accepted on his behalf.

In addition, several members of each of the honored teams were able to make it to the well-attended event.

Members of the back-to-back State girls basketball championship team of 1987-88 and 1988-89. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Members of the 1980-81 Bryant Hornets State basketball championship team. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Tina Webb, with Hall of Honor director Chris Treat and athletic director Mike Lee. (Photo by Rick Nation)

The grandparents of Travis Wood accepted his plaque for induction into the Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Carla Crowder with Chris Treat, left, and Mike Lee. (Photo by Rick Nation)

