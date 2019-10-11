Bryant Blue brings back win from El Dorado

EL DORADO — The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High traveled to El Dorado and returned home with a 14-8 victory as they improved to 4-1 going into Thursday’s Hornet Bowl against Bryant White.
“It was a defensive battle for us all night,” said Blue head coach Josh Akers. “But I was very proud of how our guys fought back.”
Quarterback Gideon Motes scored the first touchdown of the game on a run. He then caught a pass for the two-point conversion.
The tiebreaking touchdown came on a pass from Motes to Alex Horton. A try for two failed
“Big game coming up this week against a very good Bryant white team,” Akers said regarding Thursday’s showdown.