Bryant Blue brings back win from El Dorado

October 11, 2019 Football

EL DORADO — The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High traveled to El Dorado and returned home with a 14-8 victory as they improved to 4-1 going into Thursday’s Hornet Bowl against Bryant White.

“It was a defensive battle for us all night,” said Blue head coach Josh Akers. “But I was very proud of how our guys fought back.”

Quarterback Gideon Motes scored the first touchdown of the game on a run. He then caught a pass for the two-point conversion.

The tiebreaking touchdown came on a pass from Motes to Alex Horton. A try for two failed

“Big game coming up this week against a very good Bryant white team,” Akers said regarding Thursday’s showdown.

