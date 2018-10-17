Bryant Blue seventh-graders improve to 7-0

BENTON — After falling behind 6-0, the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School roared to a 28-14 lead behind quarterback Gideon Motes, who ran for three scores and threw for another.
The win improved the Blue Hornets to 7-0 on the season going into their final game at Pine Bluff on Monday, Oct. 22.
Motes tied the game with a touchdown run. A try for two failed. His second TD tote gave the Hornets a 12-6 lead as, again, the two-point conversion was stopped.
Bethel’s onslaught continued with Motes’ touchdown pass to Aiden Hughes. This time, the try for two was successful as Motes threw to Cason Trickey, making it 20-6.
“We put another defensive personnel in the game and Benton scored quickly,” mentioned Bethel coach Josh Akers. “We came back on offense and answered again.”
Motes ran it in then Dylan Witcher’s run on the conversion made it 28-14.
Benton added a touchdown late in the game to set the final score.
Motes ran two touchdowns and passed to Trickey for another, Trickey had one touchdown running and one receiving. Trickey also had an interception.