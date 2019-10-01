Bryant Blue vs. Lake Hamilton: Seventh-grade B game

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here
The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade B team of Bethel Middle School hosted the Lake Hamilton Wolves on Monday night at Bryant Stadium.
Landon Jackson threw touchdown passes to Ryan Van Roekel and Carter Sims as the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade B team of Bethel Middle School won the second half of football against the Lake Hamilton Wolves seventh grade B team on Monday night, 14-8.
Jackson was 6 of 7 throwing for 100 yards. Gavyn Benson caught three of his passes for 20 yards. Van Roekel’s TD catch covered 31 yards and Sim’s touchdown grab went for 9 yards. Nick Miller had a 40-yard reception as well.
Jaiden Ruple rushed four times for 29 yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Jackson had four carries for 20 yards and Miller picked up 6 yards on his lone attempt.
The first touchdown was set up by a fumble recovery by Jaylen Gray on the second play from scrimmage by Lake Hamilton. Jackson’s pass to Sims capped the drive which was set up by the completion to Miller on a third-down play. Ruple ran in the conversion to make it 8-0.
A defensive stand for the Hornets set up the TD strike to Van Roekel that made it 14-0 when the conversion failed.
A long touchdown run for Lake Hamilton and a two-point conversion made it 14-8.
The Wolves used all their timeouts to try to get the ball back as the Hornets ran out of downs. The resulting Lake Hamilton drive reached the Bethel 19 with three seconds left. Under pressure from Chance Raila, the Lake Hamilton quarterback threw incomplete as time ran out.