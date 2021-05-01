Bryant boys dismiss Panthers for second win of the week

Could the Bryant Hornets’ soccer team be getting hot at the right time?

The Class 6A State tournament in Springdale looms on May 13-15 and the Hornets have now won back-to-back matches for the first time this season.

On Friday, the Hornets defeated the Cabot Panthers, 4-1, avenging a 2-1 loss at Cabot earlier in the season.

Bryant is now 5-7 in league play and 5-8-3 overall going into the final two regular season games. On Monday, they host the Conway Wampus Cats then, on Wednesday, North Little Rock comes to Bryant.

“I told the kids, we we win out, we have the chance to push into the top three,” said Hornets coach Rick Friday, regarding the seeding for State.

“It was a good week,” he asserted. “Coming off the 4-0 win against (Little Rock) Southwest, we worked hard all week.”

Still, he said, the Hornets came out a little flat against Cabot.

“But we got the first goal against the run of play when Grant Jacuzzi made a great run,” said Friday. “Johnny Chicas scored after that with a great shot at the edge of the box.”

Jacuzzi got a second goal in combination with Jaime Perez.

“We got our fourth with good movement of the ball,” said Friday. “Jaxon Holt broke free and finished the opportunity.”