This date in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant boys dismiss Sheridan; stay unbeaten in conference

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERIDAN — Behind a hat trick for Bryce Denker, the Bryant Hornets soccer team rolled to a 6-0 win over the Sheridan Yellowjackets on Friday.

Dylan Wolf, Houston Chavis and Corey Laisure also had goals for Bryant, which improved to 6-4 overall and 4-0 in South Conference play going into Tuesday’s home contest with Texarkana.

Wolf got the scoring started with a goal at the 25:57 mark of the first half. Collin Campbell got the assist. Chavis added an unassisted score soon thereafter with the clock at 24:00.

Denkers first goal came at the 18:22 mark, with Evan Caddy earning the assist.

It became 4-0 with 12:37 to go until the break. That’s when Laisure scored his goal unassisted.

Denker made it 5-0 at the half when he drilled a penalty kick at the 4:45 mark.

He picked up his third goal with 32:55 left in the match. Blake Reed assisted and the second half was reduced by half in accordance with the mercy rule.