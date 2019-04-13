Bryant boys extend streak to six by rallying past Northside

Though their three-game shutout streak was ended with an early goal by the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies, the Bryant Hornets rallied to extend their winning streak to six with a 3-1 victory on Friday night at Bryant Stadium.

The Hornets retained their share of first place in the 6A-Central Conference as they improved to 7-1 against the league. They’ll get a chance to avenge their lone loss on Tuesday when the Little Rock Catholic Rockets visit Bryant.

Catholic entered Friday’s match with Cabot tied for the league lead.

The shutout streak ended in the first 20 seconds, said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “With a mistake playing out of the back,” he explained. “But the boys never missed a beat.”

Before the half was over, the Hornets had taken a 2-1 lead.

“Henry Terry scored off a ball served in,” Friday said. “Luis Lara scored from a ball by Brandon Delgadillo.”

To cap the victory, Grant Jacuzzi found the back of the net in the second half.

The Hornets improved to 8-2-2 overall this season.