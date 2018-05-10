Bryant boys’ first-half blitz knocks out Bentonville at State

ROGERS — The Bryant Hornets “came out hot,” according to head coach Richard Friday and scored four goals in the first half as they opened the Class 7A soccer tournament with a 4-0 victory that ended the season of the Bentonville Tigers.

The Hornets, now 11-7-3 this season, with take on Springdale, the No. 1 seed from the 7A-West on Friday at 10 a.m.

Jhorman Cruz got the Hornets on the board off a set piece from 22 yards out in the middle of the field.

“Ricky Barrientos finished one shortly after from a cross by Dawson Oakley,” said Friday. “Brandon Delgadillo scored about 20 minutes in off of a set piece.”

Barrientos competed the scoring just before the end of the half with his second goal.

“It was a quick set piece taken by Luis Lara and deflected by Ricky,” Friday said.

The coach acknowledged that the Hornets played about as well as they have all season.

At the beginning of the season, Bryant played Springdale to a 1-1 draw, only to be defeated in a shootout.