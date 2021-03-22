March 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant boys’ flurry of first-half goals dismisses Pine Bluff

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Hornets soccer team overwhelmed the Pine Bluff Zebras with seven goals in the first half on their way to a mercy-rule win at Bryant Stadium Friday night.

The Hornets’ 8-0 win improved their South Conference record to 2-0 heading into spring break. They play next on Tuesday, April 1, against Little Rock J.A. Fair.

“We really need this next week of spring break to get some of our guys healthy from injury and sickness,” said Bryant coach Brett Haugh.

State-record goal-scorer Bryce Denker was not one of the seven different Hornets who had goals but he assisted on three. Corey Laisure knocked in two including the initial goal less than two minutes into the match.

Krishna Gurung made it 2-0 by drilling a penalty kick at the 18:20 mark. That began a flurry of goals. Laisure hit the mark at 16:48 then Gurung assisted on a goal by Bryan Oldham at 14:57.

With 12:41 left, Bryce Denker got his first assist. It came on a goal by his younger brother, Alex Denker. Edwin Vicente then took a Bryce Denker feed for a goal at the 8:20 mark.

Just over three minutes later, Jack Buck scored on Bryce Denker’s third assist.

With the mercy rule in effect in the second half, the time was cut from 40 minutes to 20. Halfway through that 20 minutes, Chase Kincaid shot one past the keeper to set the final score.