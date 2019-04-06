Bryant boys gain share of league lead off Friday’s results

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets overwhelmed the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats, 6-0, on Friday night and, with Conway’s 2-1 win over Little Rock Catholic, pulled into a three-way tie for first place in the 6A-Central Conference.

It was the Hornets fourth win in a row, since a tough 2-0 loss at Catholic. Their last two wins have both been shutouts.

“All-in-all, a good night,” declared Hornets coach Richard Friday. “It started off with a great individual effort from Brandon Delgadillo.”

Delgadillo’s goal started the romp. It was followed up by Landon Nelson, who scored off a rebound.

“Eduardo Chun got one after following a set piece from Max Hooten,” Friday said. “Nelson scored another from a flick on by Chris Fuller from a corner.”

That made it 4-0 at the half.

“Brandon had another goal in the second half when he wove through players around the right side of the box,” said the coach. “Danny Linares finished the scoring with a cross from Henry Terry.”

The Hornets will now have to defend their share of first place against the other two teams, Conway on Tuesday, April 9, and Catholic on Tuesday, April 16. In between, they host fourth-place Fort Smith Northside on Friday, April 12.

“Crucial games,” said Friday.