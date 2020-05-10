May 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bryant boys head to State after third straight win

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

Photos by Rick Nation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — With the Class 7A State tournament looming,[more] the waiting around that an opponent’s Senior Night can cause, and the fact that they were playing against a winless North Little Rock team on the first hot night of the spring, the Bryant Hornets soccer team was a little sluggish to start their regular-season finale on Monday night.

But the Hornets found their way to a 3-0 win that solidified their status as the number three seed from the Central conference for State. They’ll open against Rogers Heritage, the sixth seed from the West, at Cabot this Friday at 3 p.m.

The win improved the Hornets to 13-10-1 overall and 8-6 in league play. It was their third win in a row, the first time this season they’ve put together a string that long.

“I thought, overall, for the most part, it was decent effort,” stated Hornets coach Jason Hay. “It was Senior Night and they hadn’t won a game so North Little Rock was getting after it.”

Still, the Charging Wildcats struggled to get anything going offensively as the contest was played mostly on Bryant’s offensive end of the field.

“We had some chances early but we didn’t take advantage of them early,” Hay mentioned. “We finally got it done in the end.”

Alex Rowlan gave the Hornets a 1-0 lead in the first half and it stayed that way until the final 10 minutes of the game when Chase Stuart added a goal and Kyle Nossaman found the net to make it 3-0.

“It’s going to take a lot more than that to win in the first round (of State) on Friday, I promise you,” Hay stated.