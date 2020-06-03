June 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Bryant boys soccer players earn post-season honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Sophomore Jhorman Cruz has been named Class 7A All-State for his performance during the 2016 soccer season for the Bryant Hornets. In addition, senior Danny Vivar and freshman Martin Ramirez were named all-conference. Goalkeeper John Sohn, a junior who stepped in when classmate Logan Valestin was hampered by injury, was named all-State Tournament for his play in the Class 7A State Tournament game against the Springdale Har-Ber Wildcats.

In addition, senior Krishna Gurung, junior Hayden Ray and sophomore Ricky Barrientos were named all-conference honorable mention for their play during the season.

The Hornets, hampered by injuries all year, finished 13-8 overall and won a tournament championship in Fort Smith. A young team in 2016, the Hornets will return most of their starters and several top reserves next spring when they’ll be led by a new coaching staff after the resignations of head coach Jason Hay and assistant Clint Shadwick who will both serve as middle school administrators starting July 1.