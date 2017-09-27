Bryant edge by Northside in JV match

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

The junior varsity match between the Bryant Lady Hornets and the Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears came down to the very end when the Northside eked out a victory, 23-25, 25-18, 13-15.

The Lady Hornets started out well but couldn’t hold off the Lady Bears’ rally.

Truli Bates had seven kills and Faith Stone six for Bryant. Grace Camferdame added five while Beatriz Hernandez and Kiarra Beard finished with two apiece. Casey Welch and Lexi Brown had one each.

Brown led with 13 assists and Hernandez contributed three aces while going 10 of 10 at the service line. Brown and Beard had aces as well. Bates pitched in with three solo blocks. Camferdam had one as well.