Bryant freshmen girls earn tough road win

File photo by Kevin Nagle

By Rob Patrick

RUSSELLVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team bounced back from a rugged second set with a gutsy third game to earn a road victory over the Central Junior High Conference rival, Russellville Lady Whirlwinds on Thursday night, 25-22, 13-25, 15-8.

It was also a bounce-back effort coming off a setback at Mount St. Mary Academy on Tuesday.

“We played well in the first set,” said Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson. “We really struggled in the second with passing and hitting. But we played our best set in the third. The girls showed a lot of heart and determination after losing the second set. It was a big win on the road.”

Ella Reynolds, Madelyn Hoskins and Ashton Inman each had four kills in the match to pace the Lady Hornets’ attacks. Abbey Inman and Abigail Weihe each had four assists.

“Ella Reynolds, Erin Key and Madelyn Hoskins each came up with some big blocks at crucial times in the first and third sets,” Jefferson noted. “Our passers did a great job on digs and serve-receive. Our servers were a lot better tonight with only six errors.”

Maddie Thomas and Abbey Inman each posted five service points.

The Lady Hornets return to Russellville on Saturday for a tournament. On Monday, they visit Cabot South.





