May 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Bryant girls positioned to challenge for conference track championship after first day

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — The Bryant Lady Hornets track team put themselves in position to challenge the Conway Lady Wampus Cats for the 7A-Central Conference championship after the first day of competition at the league meet on Tuesday, May 5.Conway finished the day with 34 points to Bryant’s 30 through four events. Cabot was third with 20 points.

The meet concludes on Thursday with the finals in the running events scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

“I was pleasantly surprised with our performances today,” stated Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “We scored more points than I expected for the first day. Conway has a lot of points out there they will gain in the finals, and right now they look really hard to beat. However, If they slip up at all, we play to be right there to take advantage.”[more]

In the first-day finals, the Lady Hornets had two athletes score in the individual events and, in the 3200 meter relay, they were third.In the relay, Mikayla Speake, Dylan Vail, Leah Skinner and Olivia Ruple combined on a time of 10:27.3.

Kayla Davidson provided the highest finish of the day for Bryant with a second-place effort in the discus. Her throw went 104’9”. Shelby Henson’s toss of 86’7” added seventh-place points.

In the long jump, Ashley Peta was third with a leap of 16’6” with Morgan Seelinger sixth at 16’2”.

Karlee Porter cleared seven feet in the pole vault to finish sixth. Sarah Holt went over at 6’6” to place seventh.

“The girls that competed today really stepped up,” Westbrook asserted. “I thought Kayla Davidson did a fantastic job finishing second in the discus. Our 3200 meter relay team ran the best time of the year and Ashley Petz jumped great in the long jump.”

Looking to Thursday, Westbrook added, “We qualified three girls in both hurdle races.”