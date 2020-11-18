November 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bryant girls return from Sheridan with 53-36 win

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

SHERIDAN — Bryant Lady Hornets senior Callie Hogancamp knocked down four[more] 3-pointers and scored a career-high 16 points but her coach Brad Matthews wanted to talk about another aspect of her game after Thursday’s 53-36 win over the Sheridan Lady Yellowjackets.

“Number 12 (Sheridan’s Bryanna Moltz) hit about 10 3-pointers last week (at the Ouachita Baptist University tournament) but Callie did a great job defensively against her tonight,” Matthews stated.

Indeed, Moltz failed to score and was only able to get open for two 3-point attempts.

“Our team defense, for the most part, was better,” Matthews added, referring back to the team’s opener against West Memphis last week. “We let them get in the lane a little bit too much, let them get some easy baskets. We can’t allow that to happen as we move forward. We still have some spurts where we’re breaking down but it’s game two. We’ll correct that.”

The Lady Hornets forced 17 turnovers and held Sheridan to 32 percent shooting from the field on its home court. In fact, between the 3:58 mark of the third quarter and the 4:08 mark of the fourth, the Lady Jackets managed just one free throw.

Meanwhile, Bryant was blowing up the game, turning a 38-29 lead into a 48-30 contest.

Along with Hogancamp’s 16, Kiara Moore had 11 and Dezerea Duckworth 10.

“I thought we shot it really well early,” Matthews commented. “I thought we got a little rhythm. Offensively, we got out in transition, we got some offensive rebounds that really helped spread the lead a little bit later.”

The work on the boards was led by Taneasha Rhode, who came off the bench to grab eight to go with 6 points. Logan Davis, despite being hampered by early foul trouble, added six rebounds and 5 points. Haley Murphy contributed six rebounds and 3 points. And 14 of Bryant’s 38 team rebounds were at the offensive end.

“I thought we competed,” Matthews asserted. “This is a tough place to play. Sheridan’s always, historically, no matter who comes in here, a tough place to play. It’s a good road win, second game of the year, I thought it was a good team effort. Everybody that played contributed.”

The game was tight for most of the first half. Davis looked like she was on her way to a big night as she scored her team’s first 5 points. But she picked up that second foul and sat the rest of the half.

It was tied at 9 after a free throw by Murphy with 2:17 left in the first quarter. A Sheridan turnover followed and Moore cashed in with a 3-pointer. Autumn Clark tied it with a 3 but when Whitney Meyer grabbed the carom off a teammate’s miss and scored, the Lady Hornets were up again. Moore’s driving layup made it 16-12 going into the second period.

But 3’s by Sheridan’s Allie Wilkins and Sarah Weatherford swung the lead. After Moore and Annie Wilkins traded baskets to make it 20-18, both teams had two chances to change it before Hogancamp stepped into a 3 that gave Bryant the lead for good.

Rhode’s stickback and a 3 by Duckworth kept the surge going. Meyer made a steal that led to another offensive-rebound bucket by Rhode that made it 28-20.

Hannah Schultz, who led Sheridan with 14 points, scored just before the half to make it a 6-point game at the break.

Schultz broke the ice on the second half with a field goal but Murphy hit the offensive glass for a basket. Josey Love countered with a pair of free throws but when Hogancamp took a kickout feed from Davis and nailed another triple, the Lady Hornets started pulling away again.

Wilkins answered for Sheridan but a driving jumper by Moore and a Sheridan turnover that was punctuated by another Hogancamp trey resulted in Bryant’s first double-digit lead at 38-27.

Schultz then hit a jumper with 3:58 left in the quarter and the Lady Hornets put the clamps on the Lady Jacket offense. Moore drove for a bucket and it was 40-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Duckworth fed Rhode for a basket inside to start the fourth quarter. She them fed Hogancamp who was fouled. She converted both free throws to make it 44-29. Sheridan’s lone point of the spree came at the 5:44 mark, on a free throw by Schultz.

But Hogancamp drained two more from the line and Rhode made a nice pass to Duckworth for a layup as the lead ballooned to 48-30.

That pass was one of many quality assists the Lady Hornets had in the game. Their passing and unselfishness was another key factor in the win.

Allie Wilkins finally ended Sheridan’s drought with a drive to the rack but Duckworth scored inside and, after Rhode blocked a shot, Davis fed Duckworth on the break. Duckworth was fouled and converted once at the line to give the Lady Hornets their largest lead at 51-23 with 3:44 to go.

LADY HORNETS 53, LADY JACKETS 36

Score by quarters

BRYANT 16 12 12 13 — 53

Sheridan 12 10 7 7 — 36

LADY HORNETS 53

Player fg-fga ft-fta reb fls pts

o-d-t

Moore 5-12 0-0 1-4-5 1 11

Davis 2-7 0-1 1-5 6 4 5

Hogancamp 4-11 4-4 1-3 4 0 16

Murphy 1-2 1-2 3-3 6 1 3

Meyer 1-2 0-0 2-2 4 1 2

Duckworth 4-12 1-3 1-2 3 3 10

Rhode 3-5 0-3 4-4 8 1 6

Ball 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Scarlett 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Weaver 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Team 1-1 2

Totals 20-52 6-13 14-24 38 11 53

LADY JACKETS 36

Player fg-fga ft-fta reb fls pts

o-d-t

Clark 2-5 0-0 2-0 2 2 5

Moltz 0-5 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Schultz 6-13 2-4 2-3 5 2 14

Love 0-7 3-4 1-1 2 2 3

An.Wilkins 3-4 0-0 0-5 5 2 6

Al.Wilkins 2-6 0-2 2-3 5 2 5

H.Hicks 0-0 0-0 1-0 1 2 0

Weatherford 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 3

Sheridan 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

T.Hicks 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Smith 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0

Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Team 0-6 6

Totals 14-44 5-10 8-19 27 13 36

Three-point field goals: Bryant 7-16 (Hogancamp 4-9, Davis 1-2, Moore 1-2, Duckworth 1-2, Weaver 0-1), Sheridan 3-11 (Al.Wilkins 1-3, Weatherford 1-2, Clark 1-1, Moltz 0-2, Love 0-2, An.Wilkins 0-1). Turnovers: Bryant 13, Sheridan 17.





Bryant 53, Sheridan 36