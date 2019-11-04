Bryant Hornets 2019-20 varsity basketball schedule

BRYANT HORNETS

2019-20 varsity basketball schedule

Nov. 7 — Tip-off Night

Nov. 14 — E-Stem (benefit)

Nov. 23 — at Hoopin’ for Hoodies, North Little Rock

Nov. 28-30 — Rumble on the Ridge, Forrest City

Dec. 7 — at Hot Springs (ESPN Showcase)

Dec. 12-14 — at Jammin’ For Jackets Tournament, LR Hall

Dec. 20 — Conway Classic

Dec. 27-30 — King Cotton Classic, Pine Bluff

Jan. 7 — Benton

Jan. 10 — at FS Northside*

Jan. 14 — LR Catholic*

Jan. 17 — at LR Central*

Jan. 21 — FS Southside*

Jan. 24 — at Cabot*

Jan. 28 — North Little Rock*

Jan. 31 ­— at Conway*

Feb. 7 — FS Northside*

Feb. 11 — at LR Catholic*

Feb. 14 — LR Central*

Feb. 18 — at FS Southside*

Feb. 21 — Cabot*

Feb. 25 — at North Little Rock*

Feb. 28 — Conway*

Mar. 4-7 — Class 6A State Tournament

