BRYANT HORNETS
2019-20 varsity basketball schedule
Nov. 7 — Tip-off Night
Nov. 14 — E-Stem (benefit)
Nov. 23 — at Hoopin’ for Hoodies, North Little Rock
Nov. 28-30 — Rumble on the Ridge, Forrest City
Dec. 7 — at Hot Springs (ESPN Showcase)
Dec. 12-14 — at Jammin’ For Jackets Tournament, LR Hall
Dec. 20 — Conway Classic
Dec. 27-30 — King Cotton Classic, Pine Bluff
Jan. 7 — Benton
Jan. 10 — at FS Northside*
Jan. 14 — LR Catholic*
Jan. 17 — at LR Central*
Jan. 21 — FS Southside*
Jan. 24 — at Cabot*
Jan. 28 — North Little Rock*
Jan. 31 — at Conway*
Feb. 7 — FS Northside*
Feb. 11 — at LR Catholic*
Feb. 14 — LR Central*
Feb. 18 — at FS Southside*
Feb. 21 — Cabot*
Feb. 25 — at North Little Rock*
Feb. 28 — Conway*
Mar. 4-7 — Class 6A State Tournament