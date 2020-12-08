Bryant Hornets freshman football record book

December 8, 2020 Football

Records taken from stats dating from 1997

Unbeaten seasons

10-0 — 2020

10-0 — 2019

10-0 — 2017

10-0 — 2016

10-0 — 2011

9-0-1 — 2007

SEASON

Points scored

417 — 2020

377 — 2011

362 — 2017

339 — 2019

324 — 2015

303 — 2013

Fewest points allowed

38 — 2019

47 — 2007

48 — 2020

59 — 2002

68 — 2005

71 — 2017

74 — 2011

Point differential

369 — 2020

303 — 2011

301 — 2019

291 — 2017

First downs

141 — 2010

133 — 2006

131 — 2015

125 — 2005

120 — 2011

Fewest first downs allowed

53 — 2019

58 — 2011

62 — 2013

64 — 2002

66 — 2016

69 — 2020

69 — 2012

69 — 2005

69 — 1997

Total offense

3226 — 2020

3100 — 2011

2983 — 2017

2930 — 2015

2897 — 2019

Least total offense allowed

816 — 2019

1042 — 2020

1100 — 2005

1123 — 2002

1147 — 2005

1163 — 2017

Rushing yards

2461 — 2015

1958 — 1998

1891 — 2005

1795 — 2014

1706 — 2016

1665 — 2019

1655 — 2012

Fewest rushing yards allowed

264 — 2019

427 — 2020

645 — 2017

671 — 2005

712 — 2003

759 — 2011

Rushing attempts

335 — 2015

296 — 1998

289 — 1996

286 — 2014

284 — 2012

267 — 2005

Passing yards

2,038 — 2020

1,750 — 2011

1,629 — 2001

1,579 — 2017

1,499 — 2000

1,298 — 2005

1,278 — 2013

Fewest passing yards allowed

160 — 1998

284 — 2005

302 — 2002

338 — 1996

356 — 2009

356 — 1997

Pass completions

95 — 2011

90 — 2006

89 — 2000

88 — 2001

83 — 2020

78 — 2004

75 — 1999

Pass attempts

168 — 2000

158 — 1999

153 — 2011

153 — 2001

152 — 2004

151 — 2006

Most interceptions thrown

11 — 2004

9 — 2009

9 — 2003

8 — 1994

7 — 2017

7 — 2011

7 — 2005

7 — 2001

7 — 2000

Fewest interceptions thrown (attempts)

2 — 2017 (110)

2 — 2014 (71)

3 — 2020 (113)

3 — 2008 (120)

3 — 1998 (47)

3 — 1997 (82)

Most interceptions made

17 — 2020

14 — 2019

13 — 2009

11 — 2011

9 — 2010

9 — 2008

9 — 2002

9 — 1999

9 — 1997

Most fumbles lost

14 — 1999

13 — 2012

13 — 1996

9 — 2008

8 — 2015

8 — 2009

8 — 2005

8 — 2000

8 — 1994

Most opponents’ fumbles recovered

17 — 2005

14 — 2019

14 — 2000

13 — 2009

12 — 2020

12 — 2011

12 — 2010

12 — 2008

12 — 2001

12 — 1999

12 — 1998

Most penalties

66 — 2005

64 — 2006

62 — 2001

59 — 2016

55 — 2019

53 — 2008

51 — 2002

Most penalty yardage

545 — 2005

503 — 2008

498 — 2006

496 — 2001

483 — 2019

476 — 2016

442 — 2007

Fewest penalties

22 — 1997

25 — 1996

31 — 2014

33 — 1994

36 — 2009

38 — 2018

38 — 2017

Fewest penalty yards

195 — 2014

202 — 1997

216 — 1996

223 — 1994

244 — 2009

295 — 2018

GAME

Points scored

56 — 2020, Benton

54 — 2010, Russellville East

49 — 2020, Cabot South

49 — 2017, Cabot South

49 — 2010, Catholic

48 — 2020, Conway Blue

48 — 2017, Conway White

48 — 2008, Catholic

46 — 2016, LR McClellan

45 — 2017, Conway Blue

45 — 2001, Benton

44 — 2019, Catholic

44 — 2013, HS Lakeside

44 — 2011, Russellville East

44 — 1996, Hot Springs

43 — 2017, Catholic

43 — 2015, Catholic

42 — 2020, Catholic

42 — 2019, LR Central

42 — 2018, Cabot South

42 — 2015, Conway White

42 — 2014, Benton

42 — 2013, Catholic

42 — 2011, Cabot South

42 — 2011, Conway White

42 — 2011, Cabot North

42 — 2007, Catholic

42 — 2006, Russellville East

42 — 2001, Hot Springs

41 — 2020, Conway White

41 — 2009, Conway Blue

40 — 2015, Benton

40 — 2009, LR Hall

40 — 2005, Morrilton

40 — 1996, Catholic

First downs

19 — 2018, Cabot South

18 — 2005, Greenbrier

18 — 2010, NLR

18 — 2014, Catholic

17 — 2001, Benton

17 — 2003, Conway Blue

17 — 2003, Lake Hamilton

17 — 2004, Morrilton

17 — 2010, Russellville East

17 — 2010, Conway Blue

17 — 2012, Conway White

17 — 2015, Catholic

16 — 2000, Benton

16 — 2005, Benton

16 — 2006, Benton

16 — 2011, NLR

16 — 2011, Catholic

16 — 2013, Conway Blue

16 — 2013, Cabot South

16 — 2020, Cabot South

Rushing yards

360 — 2015, Benton (35 att)

356 — 2014, Benton (31 att)

348 — 2018, Catholic (33 att)

335 — 2015, Conway White (21 att)

314 — 2014, Catholic (33 att)

288 — 2005, Searcy (27 att)

281 — 2016, Lake Hamilton (20 att)

280 — 2011, Cabot North (20 att)

274 — 2016, Russellville (17 att)

273 — 1998, Hot Springs (40 att)

273 — 2015, Cabot Red (33)

272 — 2013, Conway White (33 att)

271 — 2015, Catholic (38 att)

265 — 1998, Greenbrier (33 att)

264 — 1998, Conway (34 att)

258 — 2010, Russellville East (24)

253 — 2015, LR McClellan (22)

247 — 2019, Lake Hamilton (16)

246 — 2018, Cabot south (34)

242 — 2012, Lake Hamilton (34)

235 — 2017, Conway Blue (24)

231 — 2014, Lake Hamilton (29)

230 — 2006, Russellville East (25)

226 — 2018, Conway Blue (24)

225 — 2020, Cabot South (20)

221 — 2003, Lake Hamilton (31)

221 — 2005, Conway Blue (33)

220 — 2005, Greenbrier (23)

Passing yards

314 — 2001, Morrilton (18 of 26)

287 — 2020, Benton (9 of 12)

279 — 2007, Catholic (9 of 11)

276 — 2011, Conway White (14 of 18)

272 — 2011, Catholic (15 of 24)

269 — 2020, El Dorado (11 of 16)

260 — 2020, NLR (7 of 9)

243 — 2000, Searcy (11 of 14)

243 — 2017, NLR (10 of 16)

240 — 2003, Vilonia (12 of 19)

240 — 2017, Cabot South (7 of 13)

239 — 2020, Catholic (10 of 11)

227 — 2000, Conway White (12 of 25)

223 — 2020, Cabot South (11 of 15)

219 — 2008, Benton (12 of 19)

214 — 2000, Benton (11 of 15)

211 — 2017, Cabot North (11 of 15)

210 — 2001, Vilonia (6 of 14)

206 — 2002, Conway Blue (11 of 15)

205 — 2020, Conway Whjite (11 of 15)

202 — 2018, Conway White (10 of 12)

199 — 2001, Benton (13 of 19)

197 — 2007, Lake Hamilton (8 of 9)

197 — 2016, Catholic (10 of 20)

196 — 2013, LR Central (8 of 12)

195 — 2004, LR Mills (11 of 15)

195 — 2017, Conway Blue (8 of 12)

193 — 2005, Benton (9 of 15)

193 — 2011, Cabot South (7 of 12)

192 — 2001, Sylvan Hills (10 of 17)

192 — 2003, Conway Blue (14 of 22)

192 — 2011, NLR (11 of 17)

190 — 2004, Lake Hamilton (10 of 20)

190 — 2013, Cabot South (8 of 13)

Penalties

13 — 2010, Conway Blue

12 — 2005, Greenbrier

12 — 2003, Lake Hamilton

12 — 2006, Benton

11 — 2005, Sheridan

11 — 2008, Benton

10 — 2008, Searcy

10 — 2015, NLR

10 — 2017, Benton

10 — 2018, Cabot North

9 — 1998, Conway

9 — 2002, Sheridan

9 — 2005, Morrilton

9 — 2006, Russellville East

9 — 2012, HS Lakeside

9 — 2019, Catholic

Penalty yards

109 — 2005, Greenbrier

99 — 2008, Searcy

96 — 2002, Sheridan

95 — 2003, Searcy

94 — 1998, Conway

93 — 2019, Catholic

92 — 2003, Lake Hamilton

88 — 2008, Benton

88 — 2010, Conway Blue

87 — 2015, NLR

86 — 1998, Greenbrier

85 — 2005, Sheridan

85 — 2006, Benton

85 — 2011, Catholic

85 — 2020, Benton

83 — 2011, Lake Hamilton

81 — 2001, Vilonia

Total offense

448 — 2020, Cabot South

430 — 2017, Conway Blue

414 — 2018, Catholic

414 — 2000, Benton

412 — 2001, Benton

411 — 2010, Russellville East

407 — 2013, Cabot South

401 — 2020, El Dorado

395 — 2017, Cabot South

385 — 2011, Cabot North

383 — 2020, Catholic

380 — 2016, Catholic

378 — 2018, Cabot South

378 — 2005, Benton

371 — 2006, Benton

370 — 2019, Catholic

370 — 2005, Greenbrier

368 — 2017, NLR

367 — 2015, Conway White

364 — 2018, Conway White

362 — 2011, NLR

360 — 2015, Benton

360 — 2001, Morrilton

357 — 2019, NLR

356 — 2014, Benton

Total offense, allowed

(-2) — 2020, Lake Hamilton

6 — 2005, LR Mills

11 — 2016, Catholic

14 — 2017, Russellville

24 — 2020, NLR

24 — 2012, Conway Blue

29 — 2013, Benton

29 — 2007, Benton

30 — 2019, Cabot South

33 — 2012, HS Lakeside

34 — 2002, Sheridan

35 — 2019, LR Central

35 — 2011, Hot Springs

35 — 2008, Conway White

39 — 2005, Conway Blue

40 — 2015, Russellville

44 — 2001, Conway Blue

45 — 2020, Warren

46 — 2007, Searcy

47 — 2002, Vilonia

47 — 2002, Conway White

49 — 2019, Benton

50 — 2005, Sheridan

Takeaways

29 — 2020

24 — 2019

23 — 2011

23 — 2009

22 — 2015

22 — 2007

21 — 2010

21 — 2008

21 — 1999

21 — 1998

Interceptions made

17 — 2020

14 — 2019

13 — 2009

11 — 2011

9 — 2010

9 — 2008

9 — 2002

9 — 1999

8 — 2015

8 — 2005

Opponents’ fumbles recovered

17 — 2007

14 — 2016

14 — 2015

12 — 2020

12 — 2011

12 — 2010

12 — 2008

12 — 2000

12 — 1999

12 — 1998

Fewest turnovers

5 — 2017 (2i, 3f)

8 — 2014 (2i, 6f)

9 — 2019 (5i, 4f)

9 — 2020 (3i, 6f)

10 — 2005 (6i, 4f)

10 — 2006 (4i, 6f)

11 — 2016 (5i, 6f)

11 — 2018 (4i, 7f)

12 — 2002 (6i, 6f)

12 — 2003 (9i, 3f)

12 — 2008 (3i, 12f)

12 — 2013 (6i,6f)

13 — 2001 (7i, 6f)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Total offense, season

Thomas, 2015             2,155 (1,706r, 449p)

Motes, 2020                2,052 (1,798p, 254r)

Ledbetter, 2017          2,008 (1,578p, 430r)

Nichols, 2019              1,862 (1,183p, 689r)

Warner, 2011              1,799 (1,732p, 67r)

Griffith, 2001              1,629 (1,538p, 91r)

Peeler, 2000                1,602 (1,496p, 106r)

Trevino, 2005              1,536 (1,480r, 56rec)

Mask, 2002                 1,514 (1,224p, 298r, -8rec)

Bonvillain, 2013          1,241 (1,259p, -18r)

B.Wood, 1999             1,238 (1,156p, 82r)

Adams, 2016               1,182 (1,131r, 51rec)

Akers, 2010                 1,151 (1,139p, 12r)

Easterling, 2006          1,096 (1,019p, 77r)

Davidson, 2007           1,058 (1,086p, -28r)

Parker, 2004               1,048 (1,028p, 20r)

Torres, 2018                1,038 (842r, 196rec)

Powell, 2008               1,027 (804r, 158rec, 65p)

Cross, 2008                 1,009 (1,037p, -28r)

London, 2010              1,005 (969r, 36rec)

Rushing

Most yards rushing, season

Thomas, 2015             1,706

Trevino, 2005              1,480

Adams, 2016               1,131

London, 2010              969

Suggs, 2004                 896

Bullock, 2006              876

J.Bell, 2009                  852

Torres, 2018                842

Powell, 2008               804

Turner, 2012               775

White, 1998                769

Spurr, 2000                 751

Pritchett, 2007            728

Coleman, 2013            716

Summers, 1998           699

Nichols, 2019              689

Jones, 2014                 674

Earle, 2019                  672

Most yards rushing, game

Thomas, 2015             265      Catholic

Vail, 2014                    230      Benton

Thomas, 2015             228      Conway White

Thomas, 2015             226      Benton

Suggs, 2004                 212      Morrilton

Trevino, 2005              208      Greenbrier

Bullock, 2006              204      Benton

Thomas, 2015             199      NLR

Trevino, 2005              194      Searcy

Trevino, 2005              194      LR Fair

Adams, 2016               189      Lake Hamilton

Thomas, 2015             186      Russellville

Turner, 2012               180      Lake Hamilton

Trevino, 2005              176      Conway Blue

Adams, 2016               174      Catholic

Adams, 2016               173      Conway White

Summer, 1998            172      Greenbrier

Coleman, 2013            167      Lake Hamilton

Torres, 2018                161      Catholic

London, 2010              159      Benton

Powell, 2008               158      NLR

Bullock, 2006              158      Russellville East

Thomas, 2015             153      McClellan

London, 2010              152      NLR

Spurr, 2000                 151      Conway Blue

Thomas, 2015             149      Cabot Red

Trevino, 2005              149      Morrilton

London, 2010              146      Cabot North

Pritchett, 2007            146      Benton

Trevino, 2005              145      Lake Hamilton

Trevino, 2005              143      Sheridan

White, 1998                140      Conway

Turner, 2012               140      LR Central

Most rushing attempts, season

Thomas, 2015             160

Powell, 2008               154

Trevino, 2005              154

Bullock, 2006              150

Suggs, 2004                 144

Jones, 2014                 131

London, 2010              123

Pritchett, 2008            123

Turner, 2012               111

Spurr, 2000                 109

Burks, 2012                 106

Kellum, 2002               105

Adams, 2016               103

J.Bell, 2009                  103

Woodson, 2014          101

Summers, 1998           99

Torres, 2018                95

Coleman, 2013            95

Nichols, 2019              92

Most rushing attempts, game

Thomas, 2015             37        NLR

Suggs, 2004                 32        Morrilton

Thomas, 2015             26        Catholic

Trevino, 2005              24        Lake Hamilton

Powell, 2008               23        Conway White

Bullock, 2006              23        Benton

Bullock, 2006              23        Russellville East

Thomas, 2015             22        Benton

Turner, 2012               22        Lake Hamilton

London, 2010              22        NLR

Trevino, 2005              22        Morrilton

Spurr, 2000                 22        Sylvan Hills

Adams, 2016               21        Conway White

London, 2010              21        Benton

Vail, 2014                    20        Benton

Jones, 2014                 20        Cabot Red

Jones, 2014                 20        Russellville

Coleman, 2013            20        NLR

Burks, 2012                 20        HS Lakeside

Powell, 2008               20        Cabot South

Suggs, 2004                 20        Morrilton

Most rushing touchdowns, season

Thomas, 2015             30

Adams, 2016               20

Trevino, 2005              20

Pritchett, 2008            19

Jones, 2014                 17

Torres, 2018                15

White, 1998                15

J.Bell, 2009                  14

London, 2010              13

Bullock, 2006              13

Nichols, 2019              12

Burnett, 2018              9

Meaders, 2016            9

Burks, 2012                 9

Powell, 2008               9

Spurr, 2000                 9

Most rushing touchdowns, game

Thomas, 2015             5          Catholic

White, 1998                4          Conway

Torres, 2018                4          Cabot South

Thomas, 2015             4          Cabot Red

Thomas, 2015             4          Benton

Jones, 2014                 4          Russellville

Vail, 2014                    4          Benton

Powell, 2008               4          NLR

Pritchett, 2007            4          Conway White

Trevino, 2005              4          Morrilton

White, 1998                3          Sylvan Hills

Nichols, 2019              3          Benton

Torres, 2018                3          Lake Hamilton

Adams, 2017               3          McClellan

Adams, 2017               3          Lake Hamilton

Thomas, 2015             3          Lake Hamilton

Thomas, 2015             3          NLR

Thomas, 2015             3          Conway White

Jones, 2014                 3          Conway White

Coleman, 2013            3          Lake Hamilton

Burks, 2012                 3          Conway Blue

Hunter, 2011               3          Cabot North

London, 2010              3          Catholic

Bell, 2009                    3          LR Hall

Bell, 2009                    3          Conway Blue

Powell, 2008               3          Catholic

Pritchett, 2007            3          Russellville East

Pritchett, 2007            3          NLR

Pritchett, 2007            3          Benton

Bullock, 2006              3          Benton

Trevino, 2005              3          Greenbrier

Suggs, 2004                 3          Morrilton

Spurr, 2000                 3          Hot Springs

PASSING

Most passing yards, season

Motes, 2020                1,798

Warner, 2011              1,732

Ledbetter, 2017          1,578

Griffith, 2001              1,538

Peeler, 2000                1,496

Bonvillain, 2013          1,259

Mask, 2002                 1,224

Nichols, 2019              1,183

B.Wood, 1999             1,156

Akers, 2010                 1,139

Davidson, 2007           1,086

Cross, 2008                 1,037

Parker, 2004               1,028

Easterling, 2006          1,019

Most passing yards, game

Griffith, 2001              314      Morrilton

Warner, 2011              276      Conway White

Warner, 2011              272      Catholic

Motes, 2020                269      El Dorado

Ledbetter, 2017          243      NLR

Peeler, 2001                243      Searcy

Ledbetter, 2017          240      Cabot South

Motes, 2020                229      Benton

Peeler, 2001                227      Conway White

Motes, 2020                223      Cabot South

Motes, 2020                219      NLR

Cross, 2008                 219      Benton

Ledbetter, 2017          211      Cabot North

Peeler, 2000                211      Benton

Giffith, 2001                210      Vilonia

Mask, 2002                 206      Conway Blue

Griffith, 2001              204      Benton

Burnett, 2018              202      Conway White

Meaders, 2016            197      Catholic

Davidson, 2007           197      Lake Hamilton

Bonvillain, 2013          196      LR Central

Ledbetter, 2017          195      Conway Blue

Parker, 2004               195      Morrilton

Warner, 2011              193      Cabot South

Powell, 2005               193      Benton

Warner, 2011              192      NLR

Pickett, 2003               192      Conway Blue

Griffith, 2001              192      Sylvan Hills

Bonvillain, 2013          190      Cabot South

Parker, 2004               190      Lake Hamilton

Motes, 2020                187      Catholic

Davidson, 2007           182      Catholic

Lessenberry, 2009      181      Conway White

Motes, 2020                179      Cabot North

Warner, 2011              177      Benton

Akers, 2010                 177      Catholic

Easterling, 2006          177      Benton

Akers, 2010                 176      Lake Hamilton

Peeler, 2000                176      Lake Hamilton

Most completions, season

Warner, 2011              94

Easterling, 2006          88

Peeler, 2000                88

Akers, 2010                 81

Griffith, 2001              78

Parker, 2004               76

Motes, 2020                73

B.Wood, 1999             71

Cross, 2008                 68

Bonvillain, 2013          66

Ledbetter, 2017          64

Nichols, 2019              63

Pickett, 2003               63

Mask, 2002                 62

Most completions, game

Griffith, 2001              18        Vilonia

Griffith, 2001              18        Morrilton

Warner, 2011              15        Catholic

Warner, 2011              14        Conway White

Akers, 2010                 14        Catholic

Easterling, 2006          14        Catholic

Parker, 2005               14        Searcy

Pickett, 2003               14        Conway Blue

Bonvillain, 2013          12        Conway Blue

Warner, 2011              12        NLR

Cross, 2008                 12        Benton

Easterling, 2006          12        Searcy

Griffith, 2001              12        Benton

Peeler, 2000                12        Conway White

Peeler, 2000                12        Vilonia

Motes, 2020                11        Cabot South

Motes, 2020                11        El Dorado

Ledbetter, 2017          11        Cabot North

Akers, 2010                 11        Lake Hamilton

Akers, 2010                 11        Conway White

Easterling, 2006          11        Benton

Powell, 2005               11        Greenbrier

Parker, 2004               11        Morrilton

Parker, 2004               11        Sheridan

Pickett, 2003               11        Conway White

Mask, 2002                 11        Lake Hamilton

Mask, 2002                 11        Conway Blue

Peeler, 2000                11        Searcy

Peeler, 2000                11        Morrilton

Wood, 1999                11        Lake Hamilton

Most attempts, season

Peeler, 2000                166

Warner, 2011              148

Easterling, 2006          148

Parker, 2004               148

B.Wood, 1999             144

Mask, 2002                 142

Bonvillain, 2013          139

Griffith, 2001              139

Akers, 2010                 128

Nichols, 2019              119

Cross, 2008                 116

Pickett, 2003               112

Davidson, 2007           109

Motes, 2020                104

Ledbetter, 2017          104

Powell, 2005               101

Most attempts, game

Bonvillain, 2013          30        Conway Blue

Parker, 2004               27        Searcy

Griffith, 2001              26        Morrilton

Parker, 2004               25        Sheridan

Peeler, 2000                25        Lake Hamilton

Warner, 2011              24        Catholic

Easterling, 2006          24        Catholic

Easterling, 2006          24        Lake Hamilton

Peeler, 2000                24        Conway White

Akers, 2010                 23        NLR

Wood, 1999                23        Lake Hamilton

Pickett, 2003               22        Conway Blue

Easterling, 2006          21        Searcy

Meaders, 2016            20        Catholic

Jones, 2014                 20        NLR

Bonvillain, 2013          20        Lake Hamilton

Parker, 2004               20        Lake Hamilton

Peeler, 2000                20        Vilonia

Nichols, 2019              19        Cabot North

Nichols, 2019              18        Conway White

Warner, 2011              18        Conway White

Cross, 2008                 18        Benton

Davidson, 2007           18        Searcy

Pickett, 2003               18        Searcy

Griffith, 2001              18        Benton

Most interceptions, season

Parker, 2004               11

Lessenberry, 2009      8

Pickett, 2003               8

Burnett, 2018              7

Davidson, 2007           7

Peeler, 2000                7

Bonvillain, 2013          6

Warner, 2011              6

Akers, 2010                 6

Powell, 2005               6

Griffith, 2001              6

Nichols, 2019              5

Mask, 2002                 5

Most interceptions, game

Burnett, 2018              3          Benton

Bonvillain, 2013          3          Lake Hamilton

Lessenberry, 2009      3          Lake Hamilton

Lessenberry, 2009      3          NLR

Davidson, 2007           3          Searcy

Pickett, 2003               3          Searcy

Griffith, 2001              3          Sheridan

Nichols, 2019              2          Pine Bluff

Warner, 2011              2          NLR

Warner, 2011              2          Benton

Akers, 2010                 2          Cabot North

Lessenberry, 2009      2          Catholic

Cross, 2008                 2          Conway White

Davidson, 2007           2          Benton

Powell, 2005               2          LR Fair

Powell, 2005               2          Lake Hamilton

Parker, 2004               2          Searcy

Parker, 2004               2          Sheridan

Parker, 2004               2          Benton

Pickett, 2003               2          Sheridan

Mask, 2002                 2          Sheridan

Peeler, 2001                2          Conway White

Peeler, 2001                2          Lake Hamilton

Peeler, 2001                2          Morrilton

Fewest interceptions, season (100 attempts)

Motes, 2020                2

Ledbetter, 2017          2

Meaders, 2016            3

Cross, 2008                 3

Thomas, 2015             4

Easterling, 2006          4

B.Wood, 1999             4

Most touchdown passes, season

Motes, 2020                32

Warner, 2011              26

Ledbetter, 2017          24

Bonvillain, 2013          22

Peeler, 2000                20

Griffith, 2001              18

Nichols, 2019              16

Akers, 2010                 16

Mask, 2002                 16

Davidson, 2007           15

Lessenberry, 2009      14

Powell, 2005               13

B.Wood, 1999             12

Cross, 2008                 11

Most touchdown passes, game

Motes, 2020                5          Benton

Ledbetter, 2017          5          Conway White

Davidson, 2007           5          Catholic

Motes, 2020                4          Cabot North

Motes, 2020                4          NLR

Motes, 2020                4          El Dorado

Ledbetter, 2017          4          Catholic

Motes, 2020                4          Cabot South

Bonvillain, 2013          4          Cabot South

Bonvillain, 2013          4          HS Lakeside

Warner, 2011              4          Benton

Warner, 2011              4          NLR

Warner, 2011              4          Catholic

Griffith, 2001              4          Morrilton

Griffith, 2001              4          Sylvan Hills

Peeler, 2000                4          Conway Blue

Peeler, 2000                4          Benton

Peeler, 2000                4          Searcy

Wood, 1999                4          Sheridan

Motes, 2020                3          Conway Blue

Motes, 2020                3          Conway White

Nichols, 2019              3          Lake Hamilton

Nichols, 2019              3          Conway Blue

Ledbetter, 2017          3          NLR

Ledbetter, 2017          3          Conway Blue

Ledbetter, 2017          3          Cabot South

Bonvillain, 2013          3          LR Central

Warner, 2011              3          Conway White

Warner, 2011              3          Cabot South

Akers, 2010                 3          Lake Hamilton

Lessenberry, 2009      3          Sheridan

Lessenberry, 2009      3          Conway White

Cross, 2008                 3          Benton

Davidson, 2007           3          Lake Hamilton

Powell, 2005               3          Lake Hamilton

Parker, 2004               3          Morrilton

Mask, 2002                 3          Conway Blue

Mask, 2002                 3          Lake Hamilton

Mask, 2002                 3          Morrilton

Mask, 2002                 3          Vilonia

Griffith, 2001              3          Conway Blue

Peeler, 2000                3          Morrilton

Receiving

Most receptions, season

Cardinal, 2000             45

Wells, 2017                 33

Singleton, 2020           32

Hill, 2011                     26

Arnold, 2006               26

Du.Holland, 2002        26

Jackson, 2004             24

Parish, 2006                23

T.Wood, 2001             23

Bryan, 2001                 23

Gregory, 2017             22

Miller, 2010                21

Girls, 2010                   21

Nichols, 2008              21

Tolbert, 2007              21

Arias, 2006                  20

Bryan, 2000                 20

Hunter, 2011               19

Cruse, 2004                 19

Williams, 2003            19

Rice, 2001                   19

Most receptions, game

Cardinal, 2000             8          Morrilton

Aldridge, 2017            7          NLR

Wells, 2016                 7          Conway Blue

Kelly, 2013                  7          Conway Blue

Kelly, 2013                  7          LR Central

T.Wood, 2001             7          Conway White

Singleton, 2020           6          El Dorado

Wells, 2016                 6          Catholic

Hill, 2011                     6          Conway Blue

Hunter, 2011               6          Catholic

Arnold, 2006               6          Benton

Arnold, 2006               6          Catholic

Bryan, 2001                 6          Sylvan Hills

R.Wood, 2001             6          Morrilton

Cardinal, 2000             6          Searcy

Cardinal, 2000             6          Benton

Cardinal, 2000             6          Conway White

Bryan, 2000                 6          Vilonia

Nixon, 1999                 6          Lake Hamilton

Most reception yardage, season

Cardinal, 2000             909

Singleton, 2020           857

Kelly, 2013                  595

Gregory, 2017             588

Du.Holland, 2002        543

Tolbert, 2007              532

Wells, 2016                 485

Hill, 2011                     472

Hunter, 2011               469

Nichols, 2008              467

T.Wood, 2001             466

Daniel, 2009                439

Nixon, 1999                 438

Bryan, 2001                 433

Isabell, 2002                416

Schrader, 2017            404

Most reception yardage, game

Cardinal, 2000             185      Benton

Kelly, 2013                  173      LR Central

Gregory, 2017             154      Cabot South

Tolbert, 2007              164      Catholic

Cardinal, 2000             164      Searcy

Hunter, 2011               152      Catholic

Cardinal, 2000             152      Conway White

Aldridge, 2017            147      NLR

Holland, 2002             137      Vilonia

Cardinal, 2000             136      Morrilton

Singleton, 2020           133      Benton

Hill, 2011                     127      Conway Blue

Singleton, 2020           126      El Dorado

J.Martin, 2020             122      NLR

Singleton, 2020           118      Catholic

Montgomery, 2019     118      NLR

T.Wood, 2001             118      Vilonia

Singleton, 2020           111      Cabot South

Tolbert, 2007              110      Greenbrier

Arnold, 2006               110      Benton

Bryan, 2001                 109      Sylvan Hills

R.Wood, 2001             108      Morrilton

Williams, 2003            105      Conway Blue

Holland, 2002             105      Searcy

Nichols, 2008              103      NLR

T.Wood, 2001             103      Conway White

Vail, 2014                    102      Cabot North

Bryan, 2000                 101      Vilonia

Wells, 2016                 99        NLR

Hayes, 2015                98        Russellville

Miller, 2010                97        Catholic

Thomas, 2008             97        Benton

Holland, 2002             97        Sheridan

Trickey, 2020              95        Cabot North

Schrader, 2017            95        Cabot North

Schrader, 2017            95        Conway Blue

Most touchdown receptions, season

Cardinal, 2000             14

Singleton, 2020           13

Gregory, 2017             11

Daniel, 2009                10

Tolbert, 2007              10

Kelly, 2013                  9

East, 2013                   9

Hunter, 2011               9

Jordan, 2005               8

Du.Holland, 2002        8

Bryan, 2001                 8

Most touchdown receptions, game

Tolbert, 2007              4          Catholic

Singleton, 2020           3          Benton

Hunter, 2011               3          Catholic

Bryan, 2001                 3          Sylvan Hills

Cardinal, 2000             3          Searcy

Cardinal, 2000             3          Benton

Cardinal, 2000             3          Conway Blue

Cardinal, 2000             3          Morrilton

Trickey, 2020              2          Cabot North

Singleton, 2020           2          Cabot North

Martin, 2020               2          NLR

Fowler, 2020               2          Conway Blue

Fowler, 2020               2          El dorado

Singleton, 2020           2          Cabot South

Fowler, 2020               2          Benton

Montgomery, 2019     2          NLR

Gannaway, 2019         2          Lake Hamilton

J.Knox, 2019                2          Cabot North

Gregory, 2017             2          Cabot South

Schroeder, 2017         2          Conway White

Gregory, 2017             2          Catholic

Aldridge, 2017            2          NLR

Wallace, 2016             2          Cabot South

Vail, 2014                    2          Cabot North

East, 2013                   2          Cabot South

Kelly, 2013                  2          LR Central

East, 2013                   2          HS Lakeside

Kelly, 2013                  2          HS Lakeside

Hill, 2011                     2          NLR

Hill, 2011                     2          Benton

Giles, 2010                  2          Russellville East

Miller, 2010                2          Conway White

Miller, 2010                2          Catholic

Daniel, 2009                2          Conway White

Daniel, 2009                2          LR Hall

Daniel, 2009                2          Searcy

Thomas, 2008             2          Benton

Nichols, 2008              2          Conway Blue

Nichols, 2008              2          LR Hall

Tolbert, 2007              2          Greenbrier

Tolbert, 2007              2          Lake Hamilton

Parrish, 2006               2          Searcy

Jordan, 2005               2          Lake Hamilton

Floyd, 2005                 2          Conway Blue

Jordan, 2005               2          Sheridan

Holland, 2002             2          Vilonia

Isabell, 2002                2          Morrilton

Isabell, 2002                2          Conway Blue

Holland, 2002             2          Searcy

T.Wood, 2001             2          Hot Springs

T.Wood, 2001             2          Morrilton

Cardinal, 1999             2          Sheridan

Scoring

Most points scored, season

Thomas, 2015             184

Adams, 2016               140

Pritchett, 2007            130

Trevino, 2005              130

Bryan, 2001                 122

Hunter, 2011               112

Torres, 2018                108

White, 1998                108

Jones, 2014                 104

J.Bell, 2009                  94

Gregory, 2017             90

Cardinal, 2000             88

Singleton, 2020           86

Nichols, 2019              82

London, 2010              82

Bullock, 2006              80

Most points scored, game

Thomas, 2015             30        Catholic

Vail, 2014                    30        Benton

Bryan, 2001                 27        Benton

Hunter, 2011               26        Cabot North

Pritchett, 2007            26        Benton

Torres, 2018                24        Cabot South

Adams, 2016               24        McClellan

Thomas, 2015             24        Benton

Thomas, 2015             24        Cabot Red

Jones, 2014                 24        Russellville

Powell, 2008               24        NLR

Pritchett, 2007            24        Conway White

Tolbert, 2007              24        Catholic

Bullock, 2006              24        Benton

Trevino, 2005              24        Morrilton

Bryan, 2001                 21        Sylvan HIlls

Torres, 2018                20        Lake Hamilton

Adams, 2016               20        Lake Hamilton

Cardinal, 2000             20        Conway Blue

Bryan, 2001                 19        Conway Blue

Most touchdowns scored, season

Thomas, 2015             30

Adams, 2016               22

Trevino, 2005              21

Pritchett, 2007            19

Jones, 2014                 17

Hunter, 2011               16

White, 1998                16

J.Bell, 2009                  15

Singleton, 2020           14

Gregory, 2017             14

Cardinal, 2000             14

London, 2010              13

Bullock, 2006              13

Bryan, 2001                 13

Nichols, 2019              12

Daniel, 2009                12

