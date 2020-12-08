Bryant Hornets freshman football record book

Records taken from stats dating from 1997
Unbeaten seasons
10-0 — 2020
10-0 — 2019
10-0 — 2017
10-0 — 2016
10-0 — 2011
9-0-1 — 2007
SEASON
Points scored
417 — 2020
377 — 2011
362 — 2017
339 — 2019
324 — 2015
303 — 2013
Fewest points allowed
38 — 2019
47 — 2007
48 — 2020
59 — 2002
68 — 2005
71 — 2017
74 — 2011
Point differential
369 — 2020
303 — 2011
301 — 2019
291 — 2017
First downs
141 — 2010
133 — 2006
131 — 2015
125 — 2005
120 — 2011
Fewest first downs allowed
53 — 2019
58 — 2011
62 — 2013
64 — 2002
66 — 2016
69 — 2020
69 — 2012
69 — 2005
69 — 1997
Total offense
3226 — 2020
3100 — 2011
2983 — 2017
2930 — 2015
2897 — 2019
Least total offense allowed
816 — 2019
1042 — 2020
1100 — 2005
1123 — 2002
1147 — 2005
1163 — 2017
Rushing yards
2461 — 2015
1958 — 1998
1891 — 2005
1795 — 2014
1706 — 2016
1665 — 2019
1655 — 2012
Fewest rushing yards allowed
264 — 2019
427 — 2020
645 — 2017
671 — 2005
712 — 2003
759 — 2011
Rushing attempts
335 — 2015
296 — 1998
289 — 1996
286 — 2014
284 — 2012
267 — 2005
Passing yards
2,038 — 2020
1,750 — 2011
1,629 — 2001
1,579 — 2017
1,499 — 2000
1,298 — 2005
1,278 — 2013
Fewest passing yards allowed
160 — 1998
284 — 2005
302 — 2002
338 — 1996
356 — 2009
356 — 1997
Pass completions
95 — 2011
90 — 2006
89 — 2000
88 — 2001
83 — 2020
78 — 2004
75 — 1999
Pass attempts
168 — 2000
158 — 1999
153 — 2011
153 — 2001
152 — 2004
151 — 2006
Most interceptions thrown
11 — 2004
9 — 2009
9 — 2003
8 — 1994
7 — 2017
7 — 2011
7 — 2005
7 — 2001
7 — 2000
Fewest interceptions thrown (attempts)
2 — 2017 (110)
2 — 2014 (71)
3 — 2020 (113)
3 — 2008 (120)
3 — 1998 (47)
3 — 1997 (82)
Most interceptions made
17 — 2020
14 — 2019
13 — 2009
11 — 2011
9 — 2010
9 — 2008
9 — 2002
9 — 1999
9 — 1997
Most fumbles lost
14 — 1999
13 — 2012
13 — 1996
9 — 2008
8 — 2015
8 — 2009
8 — 2005
8 — 2000
8 — 1994
Most opponents’ fumbles recovered
17 — 2005
14 — 2019
14 — 2000
13 — 2009
12 — 2020
12 — 2011
12 — 2010
12 — 2008
12 — 2001
12 — 1999
12 — 1998
Most penalties
66 — 2005
64 — 2006
62 — 2001
59 — 2016
55 — 2019
53 — 2008
51 — 2002
Most penalty yardage
545 — 2005
503 — 2008
498 — 2006
496 — 2001
483 — 2019
476 — 2016
442 — 2007
Fewest penalties
22 — 1997
25 — 1996
31 — 2014
33 — 1994
36 — 2009
38 — 2018
38 — 2017
Fewest penalty yards
195 — 2014
202 — 1997
216 — 1996
223 — 1994
244 — 2009
295 — 2018
GAME
Points scored
56 — 2020, Benton
54 — 2010, Russellville East
49 — 2020, Cabot South
49 — 2017, Cabot South
49 — 2010, Catholic
48 — 2020, Conway Blue
48 — 2017, Conway White
48 — 2008, Catholic
46 — 2016, LR McClellan
45 — 2017, Conway Blue
45 — 2001, Benton
44 — 2019, Catholic
44 — 2013, HS Lakeside
44 — 2011, Russellville East
44 — 1996, Hot Springs
43 — 2017, Catholic
43 — 2015, Catholic
42 — 2020, Catholic
42 — 2019, LR Central
42 — 2018, Cabot South
42 — 2015, Conway White
42 — 2014, Benton
42 — 2013, Catholic
42 — 2011, Cabot South
42 — 2011, Conway White
42 — 2011, Cabot North
42 — 2007, Catholic
42 — 2006, Russellville East
42 — 2001, Hot Springs
41 — 2020, Conway White
41 — 2009, Conway Blue
40 — 2015, Benton
40 — 2009, LR Hall
40 — 2005, Morrilton
40 — 1996, Catholic
First downs
19 — 2018, Cabot South
18 — 2005, Greenbrier
18 — 2010, NLR
18 — 2014, Catholic
17 — 2001, Benton
17 — 2003, Conway Blue
17 — 2003, Lake Hamilton
17 — 2004, Morrilton
17 — 2010, Russellville East
17 — 2010, Conway Blue
17 — 2012, Conway White
17 — 2015, Catholic
16 — 2000, Benton
16 — 2005, Benton
16 — 2006, Benton
16 — 2011, NLR
16 — 2011, Catholic
16 — 2013, Conway Blue
16 — 2013, Cabot South
16 — 2020, Cabot South
Rushing yards
360 — 2015, Benton (35 att)
356 — 2014, Benton (31 att)
348 — 2018, Catholic (33 att)
335 — 2015, Conway White (21 att)
314 — 2014, Catholic (33 att)
288 — 2005, Searcy (27 att)
281 — 2016, Lake Hamilton (20 att)
280 — 2011, Cabot North (20 att)
274 — 2016, Russellville (17 att)
273 — 1998, Hot Springs (40 att)
273 — 2015, Cabot Red (33)
272 — 2013, Conway White (33 att)
271 — 2015, Catholic (38 att)
265 — 1998, Greenbrier (33 att)
264 — 1998, Conway (34 att)
258 — 2010, Russellville East (24)
253 — 2015, LR McClellan (22)
247 — 2019, Lake Hamilton (16)
246 — 2018, Cabot south (34)
242 — 2012, Lake Hamilton (34)
235 — 2017, Conway Blue (24)
231 — 2014, Lake Hamilton (29)
230 — 2006, Russellville East (25)
226 — 2018, Conway Blue (24)
225 — 2020, Cabot South (20)
221 — 2003, Lake Hamilton (31)
221 — 2005, Conway Blue (33)
220 — 2005, Greenbrier (23)
Passing yards
314 — 2001, Morrilton (18 of 26)
287 — 2020, Benton (9 of 12)
279 — 2007, Catholic (9 of 11)
276 — 2011, Conway White (14 of 18)
272 — 2011, Catholic (15 of 24)
269 — 2020, El Dorado (11 of 16)
260 — 2020, NLR (7 of 9)
243 — 2000, Searcy (11 of 14)
243 — 2017, NLR (10 of 16)
240 — 2003, Vilonia (12 of 19)
240 — 2017, Cabot South (7 of 13)
239 — 2020, Catholic (10 of 11)
227 — 2000, Conway White (12 of 25)
223 — 2020, Cabot South (11 of 15)
219 — 2008, Benton (12 of 19)
214 — 2000, Benton (11 of 15)
211 — 2017, Cabot North (11 of 15)
210 — 2001, Vilonia (6 of 14)
206 — 2002, Conway Blue (11 of 15)
205 — 2020, Conway Whjite (11 of 15)
202 — 2018, Conway White (10 of 12)
199 — 2001, Benton (13 of 19)
197 — 2007, Lake Hamilton (8 of 9)
197 — 2016, Catholic (10 of 20)
196 — 2013, LR Central (8 of 12)
195 — 2004, LR Mills (11 of 15)
195 — 2017, Conway Blue (8 of 12)
193 — 2005, Benton (9 of 15)
193 — 2011, Cabot South (7 of 12)
192 — 2001, Sylvan Hills (10 of 17)
192 — 2003, Conway Blue (14 of 22)
192 — 2011, NLR (11 of 17)
190 — 2004, Lake Hamilton (10 of 20)
190 — 2013, Cabot South (8 of 13)
Penalties
13 — 2010, Conway Blue
12 — 2005, Greenbrier
12 — 2003, Lake Hamilton
12 — 2006, Benton
11 — 2005, Sheridan
11 — 2008, Benton
10 — 2008, Searcy
10 — 2015, NLR
10 — 2017, Benton
10 — 2018, Cabot North
9 — 1998, Conway
9 — 2002, Sheridan
9 — 2005, Morrilton
9 — 2006, Russellville East
9 — 2012, HS Lakeside
9 — 2019, Catholic
Penalty yards
109 — 2005, Greenbrier
99 — 2008, Searcy
96 — 2002, Sheridan
95 — 2003, Searcy
94 — 1998, Conway
93 — 2019, Catholic
92 — 2003, Lake Hamilton
88 — 2008, Benton
88 — 2010, Conway Blue
87 — 2015, NLR
86 — 1998, Greenbrier
85 — 2005, Sheridan
85 — 2006, Benton
85 — 2011, Catholic
85 — 2020, Benton
83 — 2011, Lake Hamilton
81 — 2001, Vilonia
Total offense
448 — 2020, Cabot South
430 — 2017, Conway Blue
414 — 2018, Catholic
414 — 2000, Benton
412 — 2001, Benton
411 — 2010, Russellville East
407 — 2013, Cabot South
401 — 2020, El Dorado
395 — 2017, Cabot South
385 — 2011, Cabot North
383 — 2020, Catholic
380 — 2016, Catholic
378 — 2018, Cabot South
378 — 2005, Benton
371 — 2006, Benton
370 — 2019, Catholic
370 — 2005, Greenbrier
368 — 2017, NLR
367 — 2015, Conway White
364 — 2018, Conway White
362 — 2011, NLR
360 — 2015, Benton
360 — 2001, Morrilton
357 — 2019, NLR
356 — 2014, Benton
Total offense, allowed
(-2) — 2020, Lake Hamilton
6 — 2005, LR Mills
11 — 2016, Catholic
14 — 2017, Russellville
24 — 2020, NLR
24 — 2012, Conway Blue
29 — 2013, Benton
29 — 2007, Benton
30 — 2019, Cabot South
33 — 2012, HS Lakeside
34 — 2002, Sheridan
35 — 2019, LR Central
35 — 2011, Hot Springs
35 — 2008, Conway White
39 — 2005, Conway Blue
40 — 2015, Russellville
44 — 2001, Conway Blue
45 — 2020, Warren
46 — 2007, Searcy
47 — 2002, Vilonia
47 — 2002, Conway White
49 — 2019, Benton
50 — 2005, Sheridan
Takeaways
29 — 2020
24 — 2019
23 — 2011
23 — 2009
22 — 2015
22 — 2007
21 — 2010
21 — 2008
21 — 1999
21 — 1998
Interceptions made
17 — 2020
14 — 2019
13 — 2009
11 — 2011
9 — 2010
9 — 2008
9 — 2002
9 — 1999
8 — 2015
8 — 2005
Opponents’ fumbles recovered
17 — 2007
14 — 2016
14 — 2015
12 — 2020
12 — 2011
12 — 2010
12 — 2008
12 — 2000
12 — 1999
12 — 1998
Fewest turnovers
5 — 2017 (2i, 3f)
8 — 2014 (2i, 6f)
9 — 2019 (5i, 4f)
9 — 2020 (3i, 6f)
10 — 2005 (6i, 4f)
10 — 2006 (4i, 6f)
11 — 2016 (5i, 6f)
11 — 2018 (4i, 7f)
12 — 2002 (6i, 6f)
12 — 2003 (9i, 3f)
12 — 2008 (3i, 12f)
12 — 2013 (6i,6f)
13 — 2001 (7i, 6f)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Total offense, season
Thomas, 2015 2,155 (1,706r, 449p)
Motes, 2020 2,052 (1,798p, 254r)
Ledbetter, 2017 2,008 (1,578p, 430r)
Nichols, 2019 1,862 (1,183p, 689r)
Warner, 2011 1,799 (1,732p, 67r)
Griffith, 2001 1,629 (1,538p, 91r)
Peeler, 2000 1,602 (1,496p, 106r)
Trevino, 2005 1,536 (1,480r, 56rec)
Mask, 2002 1,514 (1,224p, 298r, -8rec)
Bonvillain, 2013 1,241 (1,259p, -18r)
B.Wood, 1999 1,238 (1,156p, 82r)
Adams, 2016 1,182 (1,131r, 51rec)
Akers, 2010 1,151 (1,139p, 12r)
Easterling, 2006 1,096 (1,019p, 77r)
Davidson, 2007 1,058 (1,086p, -28r)
Parker, 2004 1,048 (1,028p, 20r)
Torres, 2018 1,038 (842r, 196rec)
Powell, 2008 1,027 (804r, 158rec, 65p)
Cross, 2008 1,009 (1,037p, -28r)
London, 2010 1,005 (969r, 36rec)
Rushing
Most yards rushing, season
Thomas, 2015 1,706
Trevino, 2005 1,480
Adams, 2016 1,131
London, 2010 969
Suggs, 2004 896
Bullock, 2006 876
J.Bell, 2009 852
Torres, 2018 842
Powell, 2008 804
Turner, 2012 775
White, 1998 769
Spurr, 2000 751
Pritchett, 2007 728
Coleman, 2013 716
Summers, 1998 699
Nichols, 2019 689
Jones, 2014 674
Earle, 2019 672
Most yards rushing, game
Thomas, 2015 265 Catholic
Vail, 2014 230 Benton
Thomas, 2015 228 Conway White
Thomas, 2015 226 Benton
Suggs, 2004 212 Morrilton
Trevino, 2005 208 Greenbrier
Bullock, 2006 204 Benton
Thomas, 2015 199 NLR
Trevino, 2005 194 Searcy
Trevino, 2005 194 LR Fair
Adams, 2016 189 Lake Hamilton
Thomas, 2015 186 Russellville
Turner, 2012 180 Lake Hamilton
Trevino, 2005 176 Conway Blue
Adams, 2016 174 Catholic
Adams, 2016 173 Conway White
Summer, 1998 172 Greenbrier
Coleman, 2013 167 Lake Hamilton
Torres, 2018 161 Catholic
London, 2010 159 Benton
Powell, 2008 158 NLR
Bullock, 2006 158 Russellville East
Thomas, 2015 153 McClellan
London, 2010 152 NLR
Spurr, 2000 151 Conway Blue
Thomas, 2015 149 Cabot Red
Trevino, 2005 149 Morrilton
London, 2010 146 Cabot North
Pritchett, 2007 146 Benton
Trevino, 2005 145 Lake Hamilton
Trevino, 2005 143 Sheridan
White, 1998 140 Conway
Turner, 2012 140 LR Central
Most rushing attempts, season
Thomas, 2015 160
Powell, 2008 154
Trevino, 2005 154
Bullock, 2006 150
Suggs, 2004 144
Jones, 2014 131
London, 2010 123
Pritchett, 2008 123
Turner, 2012 111
Spurr, 2000 109
Burks, 2012 106
Kellum, 2002 105
Adams, 2016 103
J.Bell, 2009 103
Woodson, 2014 101
Summers, 1998 99
Torres, 2018 95
Coleman, 2013 95
Nichols, 2019 92
Most rushing attempts, game
Thomas, 2015 37 NLR
Suggs, 2004 32 Morrilton
Thomas, 2015 26 Catholic
Trevino, 2005 24 Lake Hamilton
Powell, 2008 23 Conway White
Bullock, 2006 23 Benton
Bullock, 2006 23 Russellville East
Thomas, 2015 22 Benton
Turner, 2012 22 Lake Hamilton
London, 2010 22 NLR
Trevino, 2005 22 Morrilton
Spurr, 2000 22 Sylvan Hills
Adams, 2016 21 Conway White
London, 2010 21 Benton
Vail, 2014 20 Benton
Jones, 2014 20 Cabot Red
Jones, 2014 20 Russellville
Coleman, 2013 20 NLR
Burks, 2012 20 HS Lakeside
Powell, 2008 20 Cabot South
Suggs, 2004 20 Morrilton
Most rushing touchdowns, season
Thomas, 2015 30
Adams, 2016 20
Trevino, 2005 20
Pritchett, 2008 19
Jones, 2014 17
Torres, 2018 15
White, 1998 15
J.Bell, 2009 14
London, 2010 13
Bullock, 2006 13
Nichols, 2019 12
Burnett, 2018 9
Meaders, 2016 9
Burks, 2012 9
Powell, 2008 9
Spurr, 2000 9
Most rushing touchdowns, game
Thomas, 2015 5 Catholic
White, 1998 4 Conway
Torres, 2018 4 Cabot South
Thomas, 2015 4 Cabot Red
Thomas, 2015 4 Benton
Jones, 2014 4 Russellville
Vail, 2014 4 Benton
Powell, 2008 4 NLR
Pritchett, 2007 4 Conway White
Trevino, 2005 4 Morrilton
White, 1998 3 Sylvan Hills
Nichols, 2019 3 Benton
Torres, 2018 3 Lake Hamilton
Adams, 2017 3 McClellan
Adams, 2017 3 Lake Hamilton
Thomas, 2015 3 Lake Hamilton
Thomas, 2015 3 NLR
Thomas, 2015 3 Conway White
Jones, 2014 3 Conway White
Coleman, 2013 3 Lake Hamilton
Burks, 2012 3 Conway Blue
Hunter, 2011 3 Cabot North
London, 2010 3 Catholic
Bell, 2009 3 LR Hall
Bell, 2009 3 Conway Blue
Powell, 2008 3 Catholic
Pritchett, 2007 3 Russellville East
Pritchett, 2007 3 NLR
Pritchett, 2007 3 Benton
Bullock, 2006 3 Benton
Trevino, 2005 3 Greenbrier
Suggs, 2004 3 Morrilton
Spurr, 2000 3 Hot Springs
PASSING
Most passing yards, season
Motes, 2020 1,798
Warner, 2011 1,732
Ledbetter, 2017 1,578
Griffith, 2001 1,538
Peeler, 2000 1,496
Bonvillain, 2013 1,259
Mask, 2002 1,224
Nichols, 2019 1,183
B.Wood, 1999 1,156
Akers, 2010 1,139
Davidson, 2007 1,086
Cross, 2008 1,037
Parker, 2004 1,028
Easterling, 2006 1,019
Most passing yards, game
Griffith, 2001 314 Morrilton
Warner, 2011 276 Conway White
Warner, 2011 272 Catholic
Motes, 2020 269 El Dorado
Ledbetter, 2017 243 NLR
Peeler, 2001 243 Searcy
Ledbetter, 2017 240 Cabot South
Motes, 2020 229 Benton
Peeler, 2001 227 Conway White
Motes, 2020 223 Cabot South
Motes, 2020 219 NLR
Cross, 2008 219 Benton
Ledbetter, 2017 211 Cabot North
Peeler, 2000 211 Benton
Giffith, 2001 210 Vilonia
Mask, 2002 206 Conway Blue
Griffith, 2001 204 Benton
Burnett, 2018 202 Conway White
Meaders, 2016 197 Catholic
Davidson, 2007 197 Lake Hamilton
Bonvillain, 2013 196 LR Central
Ledbetter, 2017 195 Conway Blue
Parker, 2004 195 Morrilton
Warner, 2011 193 Cabot South
Powell, 2005 193 Benton
Warner, 2011 192 NLR
Pickett, 2003 192 Conway Blue
Griffith, 2001 192 Sylvan Hills
Bonvillain, 2013 190 Cabot South
Parker, 2004 190 Lake Hamilton
Motes, 2020 187 Catholic
Davidson, 2007 182 Catholic
Lessenberry, 2009 181 Conway White
Motes, 2020 179 Cabot North
Warner, 2011 177 Benton
Akers, 2010 177 Catholic
Easterling, 2006 177 Benton
Akers, 2010 176 Lake Hamilton
Peeler, 2000 176 Lake Hamilton
Most completions, season
Warner, 2011 94
Easterling, 2006 88
Peeler, 2000 88
Akers, 2010 81
Griffith, 2001 78
Parker, 2004 76
Motes, 2020 73
B.Wood, 1999 71
Cross, 2008 68
Bonvillain, 2013 66
Ledbetter, 2017 64
Nichols, 2019 63
Pickett, 2003 63
Mask, 2002 62
Most completions, game
Griffith, 2001 18 Vilonia
Griffith, 2001 18 Morrilton
Warner, 2011 15 Catholic
Warner, 2011 14 Conway White
Akers, 2010 14 Catholic
Easterling, 2006 14 Catholic
Parker, 2005 14 Searcy
Pickett, 2003 14 Conway Blue
Bonvillain, 2013 12 Conway Blue
Warner, 2011 12 NLR
Cross, 2008 12 Benton
Easterling, 2006 12 Searcy
Griffith, 2001 12 Benton
Peeler, 2000 12 Conway White
Peeler, 2000 12 Vilonia
Motes, 2020 11 Cabot South
Motes, 2020 11 El Dorado
Ledbetter, 2017 11 Cabot North
Akers, 2010 11 Lake Hamilton
Akers, 2010 11 Conway White
Easterling, 2006 11 Benton
Powell, 2005 11 Greenbrier
Parker, 2004 11 Morrilton
Parker, 2004 11 Sheridan
Pickett, 2003 11 Conway White
Mask, 2002 11 Lake Hamilton
Mask, 2002 11 Conway Blue
Peeler, 2000 11 Searcy
Peeler, 2000 11 Morrilton
Wood, 1999 11 Lake Hamilton
Most attempts, season
Peeler, 2000 166
Warner, 2011 148
Easterling, 2006 148
Parker, 2004 148
B.Wood, 1999 144
Mask, 2002 142
Bonvillain, 2013 139
Griffith, 2001 139
Akers, 2010 128
Nichols, 2019 119
Cross, 2008 116
Pickett, 2003 112
Davidson, 2007 109
Motes, 2020 104
Ledbetter, 2017 104
Powell, 2005 101
Most attempts, game
Bonvillain, 2013 30 Conway Blue
Parker, 2004 27 Searcy
Griffith, 2001 26 Morrilton
Parker, 2004 25 Sheridan
Peeler, 2000 25 Lake Hamilton
Warner, 2011 24 Catholic
Easterling, 2006 24 Catholic
Easterling, 2006 24 Lake Hamilton
Peeler, 2000 24 Conway White
Akers, 2010 23 NLR
Wood, 1999 23 Lake Hamilton
Pickett, 2003 22 Conway Blue
Easterling, 2006 21 Searcy
Meaders, 2016 20 Catholic
Jones, 2014 20 NLR
Bonvillain, 2013 20 Lake Hamilton
Parker, 2004 20 Lake Hamilton
Peeler, 2000 20 Vilonia
Nichols, 2019 19 Cabot North
Nichols, 2019 18 Conway White
Warner, 2011 18 Conway White
Cross, 2008 18 Benton
Davidson, 2007 18 Searcy
Pickett, 2003 18 Searcy
Griffith, 2001 18 Benton
Most interceptions, season
Parker, 2004 11
Lessenberry, 2009 8
Pickett, 2003 8
Burnett, 2018 7
Davidson, 2007 7
Peeler, 2000 7
Bonvillain, 2013 6
Warner, 2011 6
Akers, 2010 6
Powell, 2005 6
Griffith, 2001 6
Nichols, 2019 5
Mask, 2002 5
Most interceptions, game
Burnett, 2018 3 Benton
Bonvillain, 2013 3 Lake Hamilton
Lessenberry, 2009 3 Lake Hamilton
Lessenberry, 2009 3 NLR
Davidson, 2007 3 Searcy
Pickett, 2003 3 Searcy
Griffith, 2001 3 Sheridan
Nichols, 2019 2 Pine Bluff
Warner, 2011 2 NLR
Warner, 2011 2 Benton
Akers, 2010 2 Cabot North
Lessenberry, 2009 2 Catholic
Cross, 2008 2 Conway White
Davidson, 2007 2 Benton
Powell, 2005 2 LR Fair
Powell, 2005 2 Lake Hamilton
Parker, 2004 2 Searcy
Parker, 2004 2 Sheridan
Parker, 2004 2 Benton
Pickett, 2003 2 Sheridan
Mask, 2002 2 Sheridan
Peeler, 2001 2 Conway White
Peeler, 2001 2 Lake Hamilton
Peeler, 2001 2 Morrilton
Fewest interceptions, season (100 attempts)
Motes, 2020 2
Ledbetter, 2017 2
Meaders, 2016 3
Cross, 2008 3
Thomas, 2015 4
Easterling, 2006 4
B.Wood, 1999 4
Most touchdown passes, season
Motes, 2020 32
Warner, 2011 26
Ledbetter, 2017 24
Bonvillain, 2013 22
Peeler, 2000 20
Griffith, 2001 18
Nichols, 2019 16
Akers, 2010 16
Mask, 2002 16
Davidson, 2007 15
Lessenberry, 2009 14
Powell, 2005 13
B.Wood, 1999 12
Cross, 2008 11
Most touchdown passes, game
Motes, 2020 5 Benton
Ledbetter, 2017 5 Conway White
Davidson, 2007 5 Catholic
Motes, 2020 4 Cabot North
Motes, 2020 4 NLR
Motes, 2020 4 El Dorado
Ledbetter, 2017 4 Catholic
Motes, 2020 4 Cabot South
Bonvillain, 2013 4 Cabot South
Bonvillain, 2013 4 HS Lakeside
Warner, 2011 4 Benton
Warner, 2011 4 NLR
Warner, 2011 4 Catholic
Griffith, 2001 4 Morrilton
Griffith, 2001 4 Sylvan Hills
Peeler, 2000 4 Conway Blue
Peeler, 2000 4 Benton
Peeler, 2000 4 Searcy
Wood, 1999 4 Sheridan
Motes, 2020 3 Conway Blue
Motes, 2020 3 Conway White
Nichols, 2019 3 Lake Hamilton
Nichols, 2019 3 Conway Blue
Ledbetter, 2017 3 NLR
Ledbetter, 2017 3 Conway Blue
Ledbetter, 2017 3 Cabot South
Bonvillain, 2013 3 LR Central
Warner, 2011 3 Conway White
Warner, 2011 3 Cabot South
Akers, 2010 3 Lake Hamilton
Lessenberry, 2009 3 Sheridan
Lessenberry, 2009 3 Conway White
Cross, 2008 3 Benton
Davidson, 2007 3 Lake Hamilton
Powell, 2005 3 Lake Hamilton
Parker, 2004 3 Morrilton
Mask, 2002 3 Conway Blue
Mask, 2002 3 Lake Hamilton
Mask, 2002 3 Morrilton
Mask, 2002 3 Vilonia
Griffith, 2001 3 Conway Blue
Peeler, 2000 3 Morrilton
Receiving
Most receptions, season
Cardinal, 2000 45
Wells, 2017 33
Singleton, 2020 32
Hill, 2011 26
Arnold, 2006 26
Du.Holland, 2002 26
Jackson, 2004 24
Parish, 2006 23
T.Wood, 2001 23
Bryan, 2001 23
Gregory, 2017 22
Miller, 2010 21
Girls, 2010 21
Nichols, 2008 21
Tolbert, 2007 21
Arias, 2006 20
Bryan, 2000 20
Hunter, 2011 19
Cruse, 2004 19
Williams, 2003 19
Rice, 2001 19
Most receptions, game
Cardinal, 2000 8 Morrilton
Aldridge, 2017 7 NLR
Wells, 2016 7 Conway Blue
Kelly, 2013 7 Conway Blue
Kelly, 2013 7 LR Central
T.Wood, 2001 7 Conway White
Singleton, 2020 6 El Dorado
Wells, 2016 6 Catholic
Hill, 2011 6 Conway Blue
Hunter, 2011 6 Catholic
Arnold, 2006 6 Benton
Arnold, 2006 6 Catholic
Bryan, 2001 6 Sylvan Hills
R.Wood, 2001 6 Morrilton
Cardinal, 2000 6 Searcy
Cardinal, 2000 6 Benton
Cardinal, 2000 6 Conway White
Bryan, 2000 6 Vilonia
Nixon, 1999 6 Lake Hamilton
Most reception yardage, season
Cardinal, 2000 909
Singleton, 2020 857
Kelly, 2013 595
Gregory, 2017 588
Du.Holland, 2002 543
Tolbert, 2007 532
Wells, 2016 485
Hill, 2011 472
Hunter, 2011 469
Nichols, 2008 467
T.Wood, 2001 466
Daniel, 2009 439
Nixon, 1999 438
Bryan, 2001 433
Isabell, 2002 416
Schrader, 2017 404
Most reception yardage, game
Cardinal, 2000 185 Benton
Kelly, 2013 173 LR Central
Gregory, 2017 154 Cabot South
Tolbert, 2007 164 Catholic
Cardinal, 2000 164 Searcy
Hunter, 2011 152 Catholic
Cardinal, 2000 152 Conway White
Aldridge, 2017 147 NLR
Holland, 2002 137 Vilonia
Cardinal, 2000 136 Morrilton
Singleton, 2020 133 Benton
Hill, 2011 127 Conway Blue
Singleton, 2020 126 El Dorado
J.Martin, 2020 122 NLR
Singleton, 2020 118 Catholic
Montgomery, 2019 118 NLR
T.Wood, 2001 118 Vilonia
Singleton, 2020 111 Cabot South
Tolbert, 2007 110 Greenbrier
Arnold, 2006 110 Benton
Bryan, 2001 109 Sylvan Hills
R.Wood, 2001 108 Morrilton
Williams, 2003 105 Conway Blue
Holland, 2002 105 Searcy
Nichols, 2008 103 NLR
T.Wood, 2001 103 Conway White
Vail, 2014 102 Cabot North
Bryan, 2000 101 Vilonia
Wells, 2016 99 NLR
Hayes, 2015 98 Russellville
Miller, 2010 97 Catholic
Thomas, 2008 97 Benton
Holland, 2002 97 Sheridan
Trickey, 2020 95 Cabot North
Schrader, 2017 95 Cabot North
Schrader, 2017 95 Conway Blue
Most touchdown receptions, season
Cardinal, 2000 14
Singleton, 2020 13
Gregory, 2017 11
Daniel, 2009 10
Tolbert, 2007 10
Kelly, 2013 9
East, 2013 9
Hunter, 2011 9
Jordan, 2005 8
Du.Holland, 2002 8
Bryan, 2001 8
Most touchdown receptions, game
Tolbert, 2007 4 Catholic
Singleton, 2020 3 Benton
Hunter, 2011 3 Catholic
Bryan, 2001 3 Sylvan Hills
Cardinal, 2000 3 Searcy
Cardinal, 2000 3 Benton
Cardinal, 2000 3 Conway Blue
Cardinal, 2000 3 Morrilton
Trickey, 2020 2 Cabot North
Singleton, 2020 2 Cabot North
Martin, 2020 2 NLR
Fowler, 2020 2 Conway Blue
Fowler, 2020 2 El dorado
Singleton, 2020 2 Cabot South
Fowler, 2020 2 Benton
Montgomery, 2019 2 NLR
Gannaway, 2019 2 Lake Hamilton
J.Knox, 2019 2 Cabot North
Gregory, 2017 2 Cabot South
Schroeder, 2017 2 Conway White
Gregory, 2017 2 Catholic
Aldridge, 2017 2 NLR
Wallace, 2016 2 Cabot South
Vail, 2014 2 Cabot North
East, 2013 2 Cabot South
Kelly, 2013 2 LR Central
East, 2013 2 HS Lakeside
Kelly, 2013 2 HS Lakeside
Hill, 2011 2 NLR
Hill, 2011 2 Benton
Giles, 2010 2 Russellville East
Miller, 2010 2 Conway White
Miller, 2010 2 Catholic
Daniel, 2009 2 Conway White
Daniel, 2009 2 LR Hall
Daniel, 2009 2 Searcy
Thomas, 2008 2 Benton
Nichols, 2008 2 Conway Blue
Nichols, 2008 2 LR Hall
Tolbert, 2007 2 Greenbrier
Tolbert, 2007 2 Lake Hamilton
Parrish, 2006 2 Searcy
Jordan, 2005 2 Lake Hamilton
Floyd, 2005 2 Conway Blue
Jordan, 2005 2 Sheridan
Holland, 2002 2 Vilonia
Isabell, 2002 2 Morrilton
Isabell, 2002 2 Conway Blue
Holland, 2002 2 Searcy
T.Wood, 2001 2 Hot Springs
T.Wood, 2001 2 Morrilton
Cardinal, 1999 2 Sheridan
Scoring
Most points scored, season
Thomas, 2015 184
Adams, 2016 140
Pritchett, 2007 130
Trevino, 2005 130
Bryan, 2001 122
Hunter, 2011 112
Torres, 2018 108
White, 1998 108
Jones, 2014 104
J.Bell, 2009 94
Gregory, 2017 90
Cardinal, 2000 88
Singleton, 2020 86
Nichols, 2019 82
London, 2010 82
Bullock, 2006 80
Most points scored, game
Thomas, 2015 30 Catholic
Vail, 2014 30 Benton
Bryan, 2001 27 Benton
Hunter, 2011 26 Cabot North
Pritchett, 2007 26 Benton
Torres, 2018 24 Cabot South
Adams, 2016 24 McClellan
Thomas, 2015 24 Benton
Thomas, 2015 24 Cabot Red
Jones, 2014 24 Russellville
Powell, 2008 24 NLR
Pritchett, 2007 24 Conway White
Tolbert, 2007 24 Catholic
Bullock, 2006 24 Benton
Trevino, 2005 24 Morrilton
Bryan, 2001 21 Sylvan HIlls
Torres, 2018 20 Lake Hamilton
Adams, 2016 20 Lake Hamilton
Cardinal, 2000 20 Conway Blue
Bryan, 2001 19 Conway Blue
Most touchdowns scored, season
Thomas, 2015 30
Adams, 2016 22
Trevino, 2005 21
Pritchett, 2007 19
Jones, 2014 17
Hunter, 2011 16
White, 1998 16
J.Bell, 2009 15
Singleton, 2020 14
Gregory, 2017 14
Cardinal, 2000 14
London, 2010 13
Bullock, 2006 13
Bryan, 2001 13
Nichols, 2019 12
Daniel, 2009 12