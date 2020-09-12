September 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Bryant improves to 4-0 in conference with win at Sheridan

SHERIDAN — When it has come time for her to rotate into the serving position for the Bryant[more] Lady Hornets, senior libero Rochelle Aguilar has been subbing out for a teammate. But, on Tuesday night against the Sheridan Lady Jackets, head coach Beth Solomon stayed with Aguilar who came through with three aces and 17 good serves in as many attempts.

It was part of a 3-0 sweep (25-22, 25-12, 25-21) for Bryant in the 7A/6A-South Conference match. The Lady Hornets improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in league action.

In a JV match, Bryant prevailed 25-16, 25-11.

“Rochelle did a great job,” acknowledged Bryant head coach Beth Solomon.

The Lady Hornets were without senior outside hitter McKenzie Rice because of a shoulder injury.

“We wanted to go ahead and try to rest her this week since we have Thursday off,” said Solomon. “Our JV will play Arkansas Baptist on Thursday, but varsity will be off. We’re hoping to get her healed by next week. Aubree Allen stepped in for us and filled McKenzie’s place well. Aubree typically plays middle, so she had to adjust to her outside approach. She did a good job.

“Courtney Davidson had a good night too,” she noted.

Davidson, Alyssa Anderson and Brooke Howell each had eight kills in the match. Kaylon Wilson contributed five with Allen and Hannah Rice pitching in with three each.

Rice had 25 assists and was 78 of 78 on her sets. Anderson led with 11 digs. Serving, Davidson was 7 of 8 with three aces. Howell was good on all 17 of her serves with one ace and Anderson only had one error in 11 serves to go with an ace.

The JV match was highlighted by the serving of Madison Greeno.

“Our JV had a very good night,” Solomon stated. “Madison Greeno played a great JV game and got us a lot of points off of her serve.”

Not only was Greeno good on all 18 of her serves, she came through with a whopping eight aces.

Erica Smtih was 8 of 9 serving with three aces while pacing the team in kills along with Allen with six. Emily Henson added three.

Mercedes Dillard led with 12 assists. Greeno added four digs and Nikki Clay was 8 of 8 on her passes.

The Bryant varsity returns to action this Saturday in a tournament in Russellville.