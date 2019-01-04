Bryant, Northside commence conference play tonight

The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets will play their first official home game of the season tonight when they open the second half of their 2018-19 schedules with their 6A-Central Conference openers against Fort Smith Northside.

Junior varsity games will begin at 5 p.m., with the girls’ varsity at 6 and the boys’ varsity around 7:30 at the Hornets’ Nest.

Both teams are off to good starts on the season. The Hornets’ 9-3 mark includes the championship of the annual Coke Classic in Fort Smith. In the semifinals of that tourney, the Hornets beat Northside’s Grizzlies, 50-48, on a last-second 3-pointer by junior Khalen Robinson. Bryant had led most of the second half and by as much as 7 points with just over a minute left to play.

The Hornets have won six in a row since a 65-61 loss to Greenbrier in the semifinals of the Morrilton Tournament. They have since added 6-6 Catrell Wallace, a junior, who starred at linebacker for the State championship Hornet football team.

Bryant has been led by senior Rodney Lambert and juniors including Robinson, Treylon Payne (the MVP of the Coke Classic), Wallace and A.J. Jenkins, along with sophomore Camren Hunter, who started all last season as a freshman.

Northside is 9-5 after finishing third at the Coke Classic with a win over crosstown rival Southside in the third-place game. The Grizzlies feature 6-10 junior Jaylin Williams and 6-2 senior guard Javion Releford.

While the Hornets face a big challenge trying to beat the defending State champion Griz again, the Lady Hornets’ assignment is even more imposing. The undefeated Lady Bears return the core of their 26-4 team from 2018, which lost in the 7A semifinals to Conway. Ranked No. 1 in the state and among the top 30 in the country, the Lady Bears are 12-0 and include eight players over 5-10 including super sophomore Jersey Wolfenbarger.

The Lady Hornets aren’t too shabby with a 9-2 record with the lone losses to No. 3-ranked Little Rock Christian and Class 5A power Greenwood. Bryant went unbeaten through the Morrilton Classic.

The Lady Hornets are led by seniors Robyn Gordon, Allison Steen and Kalia Walker with juniors Tierra Trotter, an all-State player as a sophomore last season, India Atkins, Celena Martin, McKenzie Muse, Ivory Russ and Lexie Taylor.

Here are the standings in the 6A-Central heading into league play:

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Girls standings

Team Conf Ovl

FS Northside 0-0 12-0

Conway 0-0 14-2

Bryant 0-0 9-2

Cabot 0-0 9-2

North Little Rock 0-0 6-6

LR Central 0-0 5-6

Mount St. Mary 0-0 3-8

FS Southside 0-0 0-10

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Vilonia 75, Mount St. Mary 22

Thursday, Nov. 8

Little Rock Central 44, Little Rock Hall 35 at Hardwood Classic, Little Rock

Friday, Nov. 9

Little Rock Central 43, Little Rock Parkview 29 at Hardwood Classic, Little Rock

Mount St. Mary 35, El Dorado 33

Monday, Nov. 12

Marion 57, Cabot 50 at Heavenly Hoops Tournament, Little Rock

ESTEM 50, Mount St. Mary 30 at Heavenly Hoops Tournament, Little Rock

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Bryant 47, Lake Hamilton 36 at Lake Hamilton Classic

Ozark 39, Fort Smith Southside 25

West Memphis 62, Little Rock Central 46

Thursday, Nov. 15

Greenwood 45, Bryant 40 at Lake Hamilton Classic

Cabot 70, Forrest City 43 at Heavenly Hoops Tournament, Little Rock

Conway 85, Central Arkansas Christian 31 at at Dandra Thomas Invitational, Conway

Bentonville West 54, Fort Smith Southside 27

Pulaski Academy 61, Mount St. Mary 34 at Heavenly Hoops Tournament, Little Rock

North Little Rock 85, Little Rock Parkview 44 at Dandra Thomas Invitational, Conway

Friday, Nov. 16

Conway 63, Jonesboro 52 at Dandra Thomas Invitational, Conway

Little Rock Christian 64, North Little Rock 56 at Dandra Thomas Invitational, Conway

Saturday, Nov. 17

Bryant 56, Kirby 35 at Lake Hamilton Classic

Cabot 61, Pulaski Academy 30 at Heavenly Hoops Tournament, Little Rock

Little Rock Christian 88, Conway 83 (OT) at Dandra Thomas Invitational, Conway

Mount St. Mary 52, Forrest City 37 at Heavenly Hoops Tournament, Little Rock

North Little Rock 62, Jonesboro 47 at Dandra Thomas Invitational, Conway

Monday, Nov. 19

Mount St. Mary 54, Maumelle 33

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Cabot 45, Sylvan Hills 35

Fort Smith Northside 66, Marion 45

Rogers 60, Fort Smith Southside 30

Friday, Nov. 23

Conway 62, Little Rock Central 32 at Battle on Barrow, Little Rock

Arlington, Tenn., 48, North Little Rock 42 at Lady Mustangs Thanksgiving Classic, Arlington, Tenn.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Conway 57, ESTEM 26 at Battle on Barrow, Little Rock

Little Rock Central 61, Little Rock Parkview 35 at Battle on Barrow, Little Rock

Germantown, Tenn., Houston 73, North Little Rock 58

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Van Buren 59, Mount St. Mary 40

Thursday, Nov. 29

Conway 77, Springfield, Mo., Kickapoo 31

Fort Smith Northside 74, Camdenton, Mo., 33 at Rogers Great 8 Tournament

Friday, Nov. 30

Fort Smith Northside 58, Rogers Heritage 30 at Rogers Great 8 Tournament

Siloam Springs 57, Fort Smith Southside 38 at Rogers Great 8 Tournament

Benton 44, Mount St. Mary 39

Saturday, Dec. 1

Bryant 58, Jacksonville 51 at Mills Classic

Conway 61, Hot Springs 23

Fort Smith Northside 63, Ozark, Mo., 36 at Rogers Great 8 Tournament

Webb City, Mo., 54, Fort Smith Southside 23 at Rogers Great 8 Tournament

Monday, Dec. 3

Cabot 72, Little Rock McClellan 26

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Bryant 60, Sylvan Hills 51 at Morrilton Tournament

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Bryant 48, Morrilton 46 at Morrilton Tournament

Thursday, Dec. 6

Cabot 47, Searcy 32 at Cabot Tournament

Fort Smith Northside 57, Tulsa East Central 31 at Tournament of Champions, Tulsa, Okla.

Jonesboro 46, Little Rock Central 39 at Lady Bulldog Classic, Fayetteville

North Little Rock 55, Sapulpa, Okla., 46 at Lady Bulldog Classic, Fayetteville

Friday, Dec. 7

Conway 72, ESTEM 29

Fort Smith Northside 57, Moore, Okla., 53 at Tournament of Champions, Tulsa, Okla.

Ponca City, Okla., 68, Fort Smith Southside 31

Little Rock Central 56, Jacksonville 52 at Lady Bulldog Classic, Fayetteville

Greenwood 65, North Little Rock 47 at Lady Bulldog Classic, Fayetteville

Saturday, Dec. 8

Bryant 63, Morrilton 58 at Morrilton Tournament

Cabot 53, Mountain Home 23 at Cabot Tournament

Howe, Okla., 73, Fort Smith Southside 27

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Bryant 53, Benton 37

Cabot 47, Russellville 40

Gravette 77, Fort Smith Southside 33

Friday, Dec. 14

Paragould 36, Cabot 35

Fort Smith Northside 56, Bentonville 47

Saturday, Dec. 15

Conway 64, Marion 44

Thursday, Dec. 20

Fort Smith Northside 52, Greenwood 40

Rogers 53, Mount St. Mary 39

Friday, Dec. 21

Jacksonville 51, Little Rock Central 50

North Little Rock 55, Paragould 47

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Fort Smith Northside 68, Springfield, Mo., Catholic 35 at Springfield Pink/White Classic

Thursday, Dec. 27

Bryant 69, Harding Academy 40 at Badger Holiday Classic, Beebe

Conway 64, San Antonio Veterans Memorial 27 at Sandra Meadows Tournament, Duncanville, Texas

Fort Smith Northside 63, Urbana, Mo., Skyline at Springfield Pink/White Classic

Russellville 60, Fort Smith Southside 34

Charleston 43, Little Rock Central 41 at Hoops For Hunger Tournament, Russellville

Sylvan Hills 44, Mount St. Mary 34 at Chartwells Spa City Shootout, Hot Springs

North Little Rock 59, Wylie, Texas, East 36 at Mansfield, Texas, Spring Creek Invitational

Friday, Dec. 28

Little Rock Christian 51, Bryant 37 at Badger Holiday Classic, Beebe

Cabot 51, Wynne 11

Conway 67, Plano, Texas, East 55 at Sandra Meadows Tournament, Duncanville, Texas

Fort Smith Northside 55, Clever, Mo., 40 at Springfield Pink/White Classic

De Queen 64, Fort Smith Southside 42

Little Rock Central 40, Westside 33 at Hoops For Hunger Tournament, Russellville

Perryville 49, Mount St. Mary 36 at Chartwells Spa City Shootout, Hot Springs

Mansfield, Texas, Timberview 59, North Little Rock 51 at Mansfield, Texas, Spring Creek Invitational

Saturday, Dec. 29

Bryant 44, Beebe 41 at Badger Holiday Classic, Beebe

Cabot 61, Little Rock Fair 25

Conway 64, Dallas Bishop Lynch 52 at Sandra Meadows Tournament, Duncanville, Texas

Cedar Hill, Texas 65, Conway 57 (OT) at Sandra Meadows Tournament, Duncanville, Texas

Fort Smith Northside 70, Willard, Mo., 44 at Springfield Pink/White Classic

De Queen 45, Little Rock Central 40 at Hoops For Hunger Tournament, Russellville

Canyon, Texas 42, North Little Rock 27 at Mansfield, Texas, Spring Creek Invitational

Friday, Jan. 4

Fort Smith Northside at Bryant

Mount St. Mary at Cabot

Conway at Fort Smith Southside

Little Rock Central at North Little Rock

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Bryant at Mount St. Mary

Cabot at Fort Smith Southside

North Little Rock at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Central

Friday, Jan. 11

Little Rock Central at Bryant

Conway at Cabot

Mount St. Mary at Fort Smith Northside

Fort Smith Southside at North Little Rock

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Bryant at Fort Smith Southside

Little Rock Central at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Conway

North Little Rock at Mount St. Mary

Friday, Jan. 18

Cabot at Bryant

Conway at Little Rock Central

North Little Rock at Fort Smith Northside

Fort Smith Southside at Mount St. Mary

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Bryant at North Little Rock

Fort Smith Northside at Cabot

Mount St. Mary at Conway

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Southside

Friday, Jan. 25

Conway at Bryant

Cabot at North Little Rock

Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside

Mount St. Mary at Little Rock Central

Friday, Feb. 1

Bryant at Fort Smith Northside

Cabot at Mount St. Mary

Fort Smith Southside at Conway

North Little Rock at Little Rock Central

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Mount St. Mary at Bryant

FS Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside

Friday, Feb. 8

Bryant at Little Rock Central

Cabot at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Fort Smith Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Fort Smith Southside at Bryant

Cabot at Little Rock Central

Conway at Fort Smith Northside

Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock

Friday, Feb. 15

Bryant at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock

Mount St. Mary at Fort Smith Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 19

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at Mount St. Mary

Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central

Friday, Feb. 22

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside

Little Rock Central at Mount St. Mary

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Boys standings

Team Conf Ovl

Cabot 0-0 12-1

North Little Rock 0-0 12-3

LR Central 0-0 10-2

Bryant 0-0 9-3

Conway 0-0 9-3

LR Catholic 0-0 9-4

FS Northside 0-0 9-5

FS Southside 0-0 5-8

Saturday, Nov. 10

Subiaco Academy 73, Fort Smith Southside 56

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Fayetteville 63, Conway 62

Ozark 60, Fort Smith Southside 36

Little Rock Catholic 57, Central Arkansas Christian 50

Thursday, Nov. 15

Cabot 68, Morrilton 36

Little Rock Catholic 44, Pulaski Robinson 41

Little Rock Central 62, Forrest City 59

Saturday, Nov. 17

Marion 94, Bryant 72 at Diabetes Awareness Classic, North Little Rock

Southwest Christian Academy 58, Fort Smith Northside 56 at Diabetes Tipoff Classic, Little Rock

Little Rock Central 53, Mills 42 at Diabetes Awareness Classic, North Little Rock

North Little Rock 68, Jacksonville 66 at Diabetes Awareness Classic, North Little Rock

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Sylvan Hills 65, Cabot 57

Fort Smith Northside 66, Fayetteville 54

Rogers 60, Fort Smith Southside 43

Thursday, Nov. 22

Conway 67, Memphis Southwind 57 at Rumble on the Ridge, Forrest City

Friday, Nov. 23

Barlett, Tenn., 57, Conway 42 at Rumble on the Ridge, Forrest City

Saturday, Nov. 24

Conway 62, Forrest City 55 at Rumble on the Ridge, Forrest City

New Orleans Wright 68, North Little Rock 65 at Lighthouse Classic, Corinth, Miss.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Searcy 63, Little Rock Catholic 48 at Searcy Bank Classic

Thursday, Nov. 29

Bryant 74, Jonesboro Westside 57 at Barry Pruitt Tournament, Jonesboro

Cabot 68, Bentonville West 57 at Citizens Bank Classic, Van Buren

Fort Smith Northside 70, Bowie, Texas 46 at Arlington, Texas, Classic

Fort Smith Southside 59, Clarksville 47 at Citizens Bank Classic, Van Buren

Little Rock Catholic 62, Batesville 51

North Little Rock 75, Izard County 58 at Barry Pruitt Tournament, Jonesboro

Friday, Nov. 30

Jonesboro 69, Bryant 58, at Barry Pruitt Tournament, Jonesboro

Cabot 54, Subiaco Academy 52 at Citizens Bank Classic, Van Buren

Conway 73, Germantown, Tenn., 46 at West Memphis Classic

Fort Smith Northside 92, IL Texas Arlington 48 at Arlington Classic

Fort Smith Southside 67, Mena 54 at Citizens Bank Classic, Van Buren

Little Rock Central 67, El Dorado 59, at ESPN 96.3 Classic, Mena

North Little Rock 75, Nettleton 58 at Barry Pruitt Tournament, Jonesboro

Saturday, Dec. 1

Bryant 72, Nettleton 52 at Barry Pruitt Tournament, Jonesboro

Cabot 64, Fort Smith Southside 45 at Citizens Bank Classic, Van Buren

Waxahachie, Texas 55, Fort Smith Northside 46 at Arlington Classic

Fort Smith Northside 43, DeSoto, Texas 36 at Arlington Classic

Valley View 46, Little Rock Catholic 43 at Searcy Bank Classic

Little Rock Central 45, Hot Springs 42 at ESPN 96.3 Classic, Mena

North Little Rock 66, Jonesboro 61 at Barry Pruitt Tournament, Jonesboro

Monday, Dec. 3

Cabot 55, Jacksonville Lighthouse 30 at Cabot Holiday Classic

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Bryant 75, Malvern 43 at Morrilton Tournament

Searcy 45, Little Rock Catholic 39 at Cabot Tournament

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Greenbrier 65, Bryant 61 at Morrilton Tournament

Thursday, Dec. 6

Cabot 65, Beebe 40

Conway 95, Jacksonville 92 (OT) at Bulldog Classic, Fayetteville

Blue Springs, Mo., South 76, Fort Smith Northside 66 at Blue Springs Tournament

Fort Smith Southside 64, Webb City, Mo., 57 at Rogers Arvest Hoopfest

Mills 64, Little Rock Central 44 at Jammin’ For Jackets, Little Rock

Friday, Dec. 7

Blytheville 52, Conway 45 at Bulldog Classic, Fayetteville

Fort Smith Northside 74, St. Louis University 43 at Blue Springs Tournament

Rogers 64, Fort Smith Southside 49 at Rogers Arvest Hoopfest

Little Rock Catholic 34, Mountain Home 31 at Cabot Tournament

Little Rock Central 74, Baptist Prep 64 at Jammin’ For Jackets, Little Rock

North Little Rock 69, Springfield, Mo., Kickapoo 58 at Ozark Mountain Shootout, Springfield, Mo.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Fort Smith Northside 71, Jefferson City, Mo., 55 at Blue Springs Tournament

Little Rock Central 45, Little Rock Fair 41 at Jammin’ For Jackets, Little Rock

Sunday, Dec. 9

Little Rock Catholic 45, Lonoke 44

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Bryant 54, Benton 42

Cabot 51, Russellville 41

Fort Smith Southside 67, Springdale 64

Thursday, Dec. 13

Cabot 50, Searcy 37

Friday, Dec. 14

Bryant 74, Rogers Heritage 52 at John Stanton Classic, Conway

Cabot 65, Paragould 33

Conway 68, Springdale Har-Ber 43 at John Stanton Classic, Conway

West Memphis 60, Fort Smith Northside 56 at John Stanton Classic, Conway

Bentonville 60, Fort Smith Southside 52 at John Stanton Classic, Conway

Little Rock Catholic 67, Greenbrier 54

Little Rock Central 80, Van Buren 42 at John Stanton Classic, Conway

Saturday, Dec. 15

Bryant 59, Springdale Har-Ber 29 at John Stanton Classic, Conway

Conway 100, West Memphis 95 (3OT) at John Stanton Classic, Conway

Fort Smith Northside 64, Van Buren 38 at John Stanton Classic, Conway

Little Rock Catholic 64, Rogers Heritage 46 at John Stanton Classic, Conway

Little Rock Central 64, Fayetteville 62 at John Stanton Classic, Conway

North Little Rock 68, Bentonville 57 at John Stanton Classic, Conway

Thursday, Dec. 20

North Little Rock 78, Dumas 60 at Arkansas Pride Holiday Classic, Little Rock

Friday, Dec. 21

North Little Rock 64, Little Rock Fair 55 at Primetime Classic

North Little Rock 57, Jonesboro 47 at Arkansas Pride Holiday Classic, Little Rock

Sunday, Dec. 23

North Little Rock 57, Mills 45 at Arkansas Pride Holiday Classic, Little Rock

Wednesday, Dec. 26

North Little Rock 76, Florence, Miss., 60 at Beach Ball Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Thursday, Dec. 27

Bryant 76, Charleston 42 at Coke Classic, Fort Smith

Cabot 56, Little Rock Christian 24 at Badger Holiday Classic, Beebe

Conway 68, Highland 56 at Bad Boy Mowers Tournament, Highland

Fort Smith Northside 76, Pleasant Grove, Texas 44 at Coke Classic, Fort Smith

Fort Smith Southside def. Little Rock J.A. Fair at Coke Classic, Fort Smith

Pottsville 66, Little Rock Catholic 41

Little Rock Central 65, Putnam City, Okla., 52 at Ardmore, Okla., Holiday Festival Tournament

Friday, Dec. 28

Bryant 50, Fort Smith Northside 48 at Coke Classic, Fort Smith

Cabot 48, Harding Academy 39 at Badger Holiday Classic, Beebe

Conway 63, Izard County 54 at Bad Boy Mowers Tournament, Highland

Pulaski Robinson 61, Fort Smith Southside 56 at Coke Classic, Fort Smith

Little Rock Catholic 62, Jonesboro Westside 28 at Hoops for Hunger Tournament, Russellville

Del City, Okla., 65, Little Rock Central 57 at Ardmore, Okla., Holiday Festival Tournament

North Little Rock 53, White Plains, N.Y., Archbishop Stepinac 51 at Beach Ball Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Bryant 60, Pulaski Robinson 30 at Coke Classic, Fort Smith

Cabot 58, Little Rock McClellan 52 at Badger Holiday Classic, Beebe

Conway 60, Memphis Raleigh-Egypt 52 at Bad Boy Mowers Tournament, Highland

Fort Smith Northside 48, Fort Smith Southside 45 at Coke Classic, Fort Smith

Little Rock Catholic 61, Two Rivers 37 at Hoops for Hunger Tournament, Russellville

Little Rock Central 58, Palestine, Texas 51 at Ardmore, Okla., Holiday Festival Tournament

Georgetown, Ky., Scott County 69, North Little Rock 62 at Beach Ball Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Monday, Dec. 31

Fort Worth, Texas, North Crowley 51, North Little Rock 49 at Beach Ball Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Friday, Jan. 4

Fort Smith Northside at Bryant

Little Rock Catholic at Cabot

Conway at Fort Smith Southside

Little Rock Central at North Little Rock

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Bryant at Little Rock Catholic

Cabot at Fort Smith Southside

North Little Rock at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Central

Friday, Jan. 11

Little Rock Central at Bryant

Conway at Cabot

Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Northside

Fort Smith Southside at North Little Rock

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Bryant at Fort Smith Southside

Little Rock Central at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Conway

North Little Rock at Little Rock Catholic

Friday, Jan. 18

Cabot at Bryant

Conway at Little Rock Central

North Little Rock at Fort Smith Northside

Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Catholic

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Bryant at North Little Rock

Fort Smith Northside at Cabot

Little Rock Catholic at Conway

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Southside

Friday, Jan. 25

Conway at Bryant

Cabot at North Little Rock

Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside

Little Rock Catholic at Little Rock Central

Friday, Feb. 1

Bryant at Fort Smith Northside

Cabot at Little Rock Catholic

Fort Smith Southside at Conway

North Little Rock at Little Rock Central

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Little Rock Catholic at Bryant

FS Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside

Friday, Feb. 8

Bryant at Little Rock Central

Cabot at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Catholic

North Little Rock at Fort Smith Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Fort Smith Southside at Bryant

Cabot at Little Rock Central

Conway at Fort Smith Northside

Little Rock Catholic at North Little Rock

Friday, Feb. 15

Bryant at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock

Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 19

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at Little Rock Catholic

Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central

Friday, Feb. 22

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside

Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic