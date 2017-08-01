Bryant opens links season with team title at El Dorado

EL DORADO — All five Bryant Hornets golfers turned in sub-80 scores over 18 holes as they captured team honors at the annual Simmons Classic at El Dorado Country Club on Monday to open the 2017 season.

Senior Drew Darbonne shot a 72 to lead the way, just three strokes behind the individual medalists. Brendon Morton carded a 73 with Scott Schmidt and Landon Allison each finishing at 76 and Clayton Harbour 78.

Bryant team score of 297 was eight strokes better than the 305 that Benton accumulated for second place. Hot Springs Lakeside was third at 316. Along with El Dorado, the field also included golfers from Hot Springs, Lake Hamilton, Sheridan, Texarkana and White Hall.

“The weather was perfect for golf,” said Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “Our kids responded by playing really well as a group. All five of our guys scored in the 70’s and we were able to score 297, which is nine strokes better than we scored at any time last year. Hopefully this will be a catalyst for us to move forward and have a good year.”

Lakeside took top honors among the girls. Bryant, with just two golfers, is a player short of competing for team honors. Maddie Stephens finished with a round of 100 and Brooklyn Waller shot 114.

“I’m very proud of both girls,” Griffith said. “They both shaved more than a dozen strokes off their scores when we went to El Dorado last year. We’re looking for both of them to continue to improve throughout the year.”

Bryant is scheduled to compete at North Hills this Friday with a 10 a.m. tee time.

BRYANT HORNETS

2017 Golf schedule

July 31 — at El Dorado

Aug. 4 — at North Hills

Aug. 8 — Longhills

Aug. 10 — Longhills

Aug. 16 — at Centennial

Aug. 17 — at Hurricane Country Club

Aug. 22 — at Magellan

Aug. 28 — at Sheridan

Aug. 31 — at Diamondhead

Sept. 5 — at Isabella, Hot Springs Village

Sept. 12 — at Sheridan Country Club

Sept. 15 — at Nutter’s Chapel

Sept. 16 — at Centennial Valley

Sept. 19 — at Hurricane Country Club

Sept. 21 — at Isabella, Hot Springs Village

Sept. 25 — Class 7A State girls tournament practice round, Centennial Valley Country Club, Conway

Sept. 26-27 — Class 7A State girls tournament, Centennial Valley Country Club, Conway

Oct. 2 — Class 7A State boys tournament practice round, Fayetteville

Oct. 3-4 — Class 7A State boys tournament, Fayetteville





