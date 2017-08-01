Bryant opens links season with team title at El Dorado

EL DORADO — All five Bryant Hornets golfers turned in sub-80 scores over 18 holes as they captured team honors at the annual Simmons Classic at El Dorado Country Club on Monday to open the 2017 season.
Senior Drew Darbonne shot a 72 to lead the way, just three strokes behind the individual medalists. Brendon Morton carded a 73 with Scott Schmidt and Landon Allison each finishing at 76 and Clayton Harbour 78.
Bryant team score of 297 was eight strokes better than the 305 that Benton accumulated for second place. Hot Springs Lakeside was third at 316. Along with El Dorado, the field also included golfers from Hot Springs, Lake Hamilton, Sheridan, Texarkana and White Hall.
“The weather was perfect for golf,” said Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “Our kids responded by playing really well as a group. All five of our guys scored in the 70’s and we were able to score 297, which is nine strokes better than we scored at any time last year. Hopefully this will be a catalyst for us to move forward and have a good year.”
Lakeside took top honors among the girls. Bryant, with just two golfers, is a player short of competing for team honors. Maddie Stephens finished with a round of 100 and Brooklyn Waller shot 114.
“I’m very proud of both girls,” Griffith said. “They both shaved more than a dozen strokes off their scores when we went to El Dorado last year. We’re looking for both of them to continue to improve throughout the year.”
Bryant is scheduled to compete at North Hills this Friday with a 10 a.m. tee time.
BRYANT HORNETS
2017 Golf schedule
July 31 — at El Dorado
Aug. 4 — at North Hills
Aug. 8 — Longhills
Aug. 10 — Longhills
Aug. 16 — at Centennial
Aug. 17 — at Hurricane Country Club
Aug. 22 — at Magellan
Aug. 28 — at Sheridan
Aug. 31 — at Diamondhead
Sept. 5 — at Isabella, Hot Springs Village
Sept. 12 — at Sheridan Country Club
Sept. 15 — at Nutter’s Chapel
Sept. 16 — at Centennial Valley
Sept. 19 — at Hurricane Country Club
Sept. 21 — at Isabella, Hot Springs Village
Sept. 25 — Class 7A State girls tournament practice round, Centennial Valley Country Club, Conway
Sept. 26-27 — Class 7A State girls tournament, Centennial Valley Country Club, Conway
Oct. 2 — Class 7A State boys tournament practice round, Fayetteville
Oct. 3-4 — Class 7A State boys tournament, Fayetteville