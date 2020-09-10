September 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Bryant players win majority of matches with Benton

Photos by Kevin Nagle

BENTON — Bryant boys captured three of five matches and girls won six of seven in a tennis match against the rival Benton team at Tyndall Park on Monday.

Gray Orman captured the boys number one singles match, 8-0, over Benton’s Jax Hopkins while Tyler Marshall and Haydon Brown combined to outlast the Panthers’ Clay Johnson and Adam Wilson at number one doubles.

In girls action, Bryant’s number one singles player Whitney Butler absorbed a 1-8 loss to Benton’s Abby McAfee but the Lady Hornets won the rest of the matches including number one doubles with Ashlee Caton and Tyler Bessent topping Briann Polner and Natalie Penn, 8-0.

Bryant’s Zach Gaines captured the number three singles match, 6-3, over Clay Johnston. At number two singles, Benton’s Adam Wilson edged Evan Davis, 8-7.

In number two doubles, Bryant’s Tanner Endledowl and Ryan Lynch suffered a 3-8 setback to Nathan Daugherty and Bryce Jefferson.

In girls matches, Etafania Ramirez won for Bryant in number two singles, defeating Ashley Callison, 8-1. At number three, Jayda Allen defeated Polner, 6-3. Bryant’s Kristen Walker took a 6-0 decision over Penn in number four singles.

Doubles matches went to Bryant’s Feniece Boone and Stephanie Smith over Brianna Harpel and Hannah Smotes, 8-1; and Kinley Davenport and Alysaa Linam held forth against Benton’s Harpel and Smotes, 6-4.

The BHS tennis team is scheduled to travel to Rogers Heritage for matches against Heritage and Fayetteville on Tuesday, Sept. 17.