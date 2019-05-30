Bryant Schools offer summer meals once again this year

Once again Bryant Schools will be providing free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years and younger at four different locations as part of the Summer Meals program funded by the USDA. Children do not have to attend Bryant Schools to participate. No application or registration is needed. Just come hungry!

Meals will be provided during the following dates at these locations:

June 3-August 2* (Monday-Friday)

Alexander Community Center

15202 West Azalea, Alexander

Boys and Girls Club of Bryant (Bishop Park)

6401 Boone Road, Bryant

Boys and Girls Club of Shannon Hills

Davis Elementary School

12001 County Line Road, Alexander

Breakfast begins at 7:30am and ends at 8:30am.

Lunch is served from 11am until 12:30pm.

June 3-July 18* (Monday-Thursday)

Hill Farm Elementary School

500 Hill Farm Road, Bryant

Breakfast begins at 7:30am and ends at 8:30am.

Lunch is served beginning at 10:30am and ending at noon.

*Meals will not be served the week of July 1-5.

An adult should accompany children since no supervision is provided. All meals should be eaten in the serving areas.

For more information, contact the Bryant School District Food Services office at 847-5632.

Meals will be without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.