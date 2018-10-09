Bryant to host annual Child Find meeting

By Devin Sherrill, Bryant Public Schools Communications Director

Bryant School District is hosting the annual Child Find Meeting for children age 3-21, open to private school families attending any school in the Bryant School District as well as home school students who live in the Bryant School District. The meeting is also open to early child care providers and to parents of preschool students who reside in the Bryant School District.

Bryant’s Child Find meeting will be held on October 23 at 10:00am. The meeting will take place at the Special Services Meeting at 1200 S. Reynolds Road in Bryant. The Child Find meeting is being held in cooperation with the Benton School District.

Child Find is a federal obligation for school districts to locate and evaluate children, ages 3-21, who are suspected of having a disability. Evaluation and services are provided to children free of charge, in compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Bryant Early Childhood Education provides free screenings to children ages 3-5 in the areas of vision, hearing, speech-language, fine motor, gross motor, self-help, social skills, and academics. If you need further information or are unable to attend the meeting, please contact Tara Armstrong, Director of Early Childhood Education at 501-847-5650.

For children younger than 3, the Arkansas Department of Human Services provides free evaluations and services through First Connections. First Connections may be reached at 1-800-643-8258.