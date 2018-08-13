Bryant volleyball preview set for Tuesday at Showcase

The Bryant volleyball coaches will unveil the 2018 version of their teams in the annual Bryant Volleyball Showcase this Tuesday at the Bryant Middle School gym, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Showcase will begin with a scrimmage by the Bryant Middle School eighth grade team, coached by DeAnna Ward, followed by a scrimmage by the Bethel Middle School eighth grade team at 6. Bethel’s coach is Melissa Bragg.

The freshman team, coached by Lawrence Jefferson with assistance from Jessica Brown, will scrimmage at 6:30, followed by Beth Solomon’s high school squad at 7. Solomon is assisted by Cindy Jones.

Each scrimmage will be 20 minutes or two games of 15. Admission is $3 per person.

The high school team is set for a preseason benefit jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Benton Boys and Girls Club. The jamboree will also include the host team, Fountain Lake, Little Rock Christian, Mount St. Mary Academy and Pulaski Academy. Action will begin at 5:30 p.m., with Bryant taking on Fountain Lake. Each match will be one game to 25.

The Lady Hornets varsity officially opens the 2018 season on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at home against Hot Springs Lakeside.

The freshman team and Bryant White (Bryant Middle) begins the season on Monday, Aug. 20, at Lake Hamilton. Bryant Blue (Bethel) opens at home against Bryant White on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Here are the rosters for each team:

Bryant High School

1 Olivia German, soph

2 Sam Still, soph

3 Cassie Ray, sr

4 Shannon Stewart, sr

5 Erin Thompson, jr

6 Chandler Harrison, jr

7 Erin Key, so

8 Kiarra Beard, jr

9 Ella Reynolds, so

10 Alyssa Hernandez, so

11 Jaiyah Jackson, so

12 Madelyn Hoskins, so

13 Cora Edwards, jr

14 Emma Buiting, sr

15 Ivory Russ, jr

16 Kenedy Kuchinski, jr

17 Lexi Brown, jr

18 Ashlynn Oyemola, so

19 Octavia Martin, jr

21 Lexi Feagan, so

22 Truli Bates, jr

23 Beatriz Hernandez, sr

24 Faith Stone, sr

26 Shaylee Carver, so

27 Samantha Ferguson, so

Bryant freshmen

5 McKenzie Waymire

6 Madison Bailey

7 Maria Waite

8 Isabella Jackson

9 La’Mia Crutchfield

10 Caitlyn Nees

11 Samantha Achorn

12 Savannah Rye

13 Ashlyn Heavner

14 Jenna Harper

15 Lawson Godwin

16 Jayla Purifoy

17 Gabriella Diaz

18 Callie Kendrick

19 Lily Studdard

20 Lauren Baker

21 Claire Watson

22 Olivia McCallister

23 Kinsley Shere

24 Riley Hudson

25 Alana Gould

26 Rachel Cicero

28 Laney Hubbard

29 Kaitlyn Kennemer

30 Lacey Farrell

Bryant Blue (Bethel Middle School)

2 Emma Daves

3 Hadley Davis

4 Laura Kate Thomas

5 Allison Overton

6 Marcy Flowers

7 Larissa Whitworth

8 Bianca Faver

9 Camryn Martin

10 Gracie Aldebot

11 Anna Andrews

12 Layten Goudy

14 Gabriella Eason

15 Delaney Davis

16 Lexi Bright

17 Mary Beth James

18 Allison George

19 Anna Brown

20 Harley Clancy

Bryant White (Bryant Middle School)

1 Jessica Rolen

3 Lilyan Montague

4 Kiniyah Horton

5 Macy Hoskins

6 Emily Briones

7 Ember Magness

8 Lydia Payne

9 Emma Henry

10 Jane Ray

11 Molly Sutton

12 Macy Tarkington

14 Maci Rowlett

16 Kylee Fleharty

18 Jacia Gilbert

19 Kinsey Gregory

20 Emma Bonvillain