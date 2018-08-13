Bryant volleyball preview set for Tuesday at Showcase

The Bryant volleyball coaches will unveil the 2018 version of their teams in the annual Bryant Volleyball Showcase this Tuesday at the Bryant Middle School gym, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Showcase will begin with a scrimmage by the Bryant Middle School eighth grade team, coached by DeAnna Ward, followed by a scrimmage by the Bethel Middle School eighth grade team at 6. Bethel’s coach is Melissa Bragg.
The freshman team, coached by Lawrence Jefferson with assistance from Jessica Brown, will scrimmage at 6:30, followed by Beth Solomon’s high school squad at 7. Solomon is assisted by Cindy Jones.
Each scrimmage will be 20 minutes or two games of 15. Admission is $3 per person.
The high school team is set for a preseason benefit jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Benton Boys and Girls Club. The jamboree will also include the host team, Fountain Lake, Little Rock Christian, Mount St. Mary Academy and Pulaski Academy. Action will begin at 5:30 p.m., with Bryant taking on Fountain Lake. Each match will be one game to 25.
The Lady Hornets varsity officially opens the 2018 season on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at home against Hot Springs Lakeside.
The freshman team and Bryant White (Bryant Middle) begins the season on Monday, Aug. 20, at Lake Hamilton. Bryant Blue (Bethel) opens at home against Bryant White on Tuesday, Aug. 28.
Here are the rosters for each team:
Bryant High School
1 Olivia German, soph
2 Sam Still, soph
3 Cassie Ray, sr
4 Shannon Stewart, sr
5 Erin Thompson, jr
6 Chandler Harrison, jr
7 Erin Key, so
8 Kiarra Beard, jr
9 Ella Reynolds, so
10 Alyssa Hernandez, so
11 Jaiyah Jackson, so
12 Madelyn Hoskins, so
13 Cora Edwards, jr
14 Emma Buiting, sr
15 Ivory Russ, jr
16 Kenedy Kuchinski, jr
17 Lexi Brown, jr
18 Ashlynn Oyemola, so
19 Octavia Martin, jr
21 Lexi Feagan, so
22 Truli Bates, jr
23 Beatriz Hernandez, sr
24 Faith Stone, sr
26 Shaylee Carver, so
27 Samantha Ferguson, so
Bryant freshmen
5 McKenzie Waymire
6 Madison Bailey
7 Maria Waite
8 Isabella Jackson
9 La’Mia Crutchfield
10 Caitlyn Nees
11 Samantha Achorn
12 Savannah Rye
13 Ashlyn Heavner
14 Jenna Harper
15 Lawson Godwin
16 Jayla Purifoy
17 Gabriella Diaz
18 Callie Kendrick
19 Lily Studdard
20 Lauren Baker
21 Claire Watson
22 Olivia McCallister
23 Kinsley Shere
24 Riley Hudson
25 Alana Gould
26 Rachel Cicero
28 Laney Hubbard
29 Kaitlyn Kennemer
30 Lacey Farrell
Bryant Blue (Bethel Middle School)
2 Emma Daves
3 Hadley Davis
4 Laura Kate Thomas
5 Allison Overton
6 Marcy Flowers
7 Larissa Whitworth
8 Bianca Faver
9 Camryn Martin
10 Gracie Aldebot
11 Anna Andrews
12 Layten Goudy
14 Gabriella Eason
15 Delaney Davis
16 Lexi Bright
17 Mary Beth James
18 Allison George
19 Anna Brown
20 Harley Clancy
Bryant White (Bryant Middle School)
1 Jessica Rolen
3 Lilyan Montague
4 Kiniyah Horton
5 Macy Hoskins
6 Emily Briones
7 Ember Magness
8 Lydia Payne
9 Emma Henry
10 Jane Ray
11 Molly Sutton
12 Macy Tarkington
14 Maci Rowlett
16 Kylee Fleharty
18 Jacia Gilbert
19 Kinsey Gregory
20 Emma Bonvillain