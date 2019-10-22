Bryant White bounces back to win at North Little Rock in seventh-grade game

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — After a tough loss in the seventh-grade version of the Hornet Bowl last week, the Bryant White Hornets of Bryant Middle School rebounded with a 28-6 victory at North Little Rock on Monday night.
Quarterback Nick Baker ran for two touchdowns and threw for another for the Hornets, who close out their season on Monday, Oct. 28, at Little Rock Christian Academy.
“Super proud of this team and the way that they bounced back this week,” said Hornets coach Andrew Jenkins. “Our defense came up big with two stops early in the game and the second team had a huge stop to end the game when North Little Rock got to the 5-yard line.”
Baker scored first. Running an outside zone, he broke a 75-yard run. He followed up with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Moore.
On a speed option, Tristen Knox found the end zone from 35-yards out. Baker threw to Elem Shelby for a two-point conversion.
Baker completed the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown keeper. Cairo Terry ran off left tackle to get the two-point conversion.