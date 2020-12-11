Bryant White surges to win over Lady Cats in eighth grade game

The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team limited the Conway White Lady Cats to just 9 points through three quarters and came away with a 27-18 victory on Monday night at the Bryant Junior High gym.

The win improved Bryant White to 4-1 on the season going into the holiday break. Their next game will be Jan. 5 at Sylvan Hills.

The Lady Hornets held an 8-7 lead after a quarter but then Conway White scored just two points over the next two periods as Bryant White increased the lead to 12-9 at the half and 21-9 by the end of the third quarter.

“To open the game, it was back and forth with their guard who scored 17 of their 18 points,” said Lady Hornets coach Ben Perry. “And our team who had seven people contribute scores. Nine of Conway’s points came in the last two minutes of fourth quarter.

“We knew if we were able to play better help-side defense and shut down their guard that we would come away with the victory,” he noted. “We outrebounded them 35 rebounds to 18. We only committed 11 turnovers compared to their 15 and we were able to make 10 steals. Our man defense is getting better, but we must learn how to shut down an offensive threat like the one Conway had.”

For Bryant, Austyn Oholendt led the scoring with 9 points. Brailey Kellum added 5 points and Leven Berry 4. Madison Loggins scored 3. Graylan Baker, Nia Sims and Kayla Martin each scored 2.

“Everyone was able to get some playing time and several people contributed points,” Perry acknowledged. “We still need to learn when to shoot and what type of shots we are looking for, but that comes with time and experience.

“I was very proud of how Kayla and Madison worked the boards offensively and defensively,” he continued. “We only shot seven free throws compared to Conway’s 12, so we must do a better job getting to the line and keeping them off of it.

“I was proud of the effort and hustle our girls showed tonight,” the coach concluded. “It is always good to leave your home court with a win.”