September 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Bryant wins eight of 10 matches against Benton

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — The Bryant High School tennis team swept all five singles matches and three of five doubles duels against the rival Benton team at Tyndall Park on Monday.

Hayden Brown, Blake Cunningham, Stephanie Smith and Kristen Walter won singles matches with Brown winning twice.

At No. 1 girls, Smith topped Benton’s Alexis Boyd 8-3. Brown won the boys No. 1 singles match 8-6 over Bryce Jefferson then came back at No. 3 to beat Travonte Schacht, 6-2.

At No. 2 singles, Walter topped Natalie Penn, 8-1, and Cunningham topped Jackie Sherrell, 8-1.

At doubles, Bryant’s Shelby Jones and Jayda Allen edged Selena Schafer and Paige Garrett, 9-7, at No. 1. Haylle Scott and Katelin Cotton took the measure of Benton’s Olivia Nalley and Rebekah Carr at No. 2. Abby Johnson and Jahnavi Kodali won the No. 3 girls match, 8-4, over Taryn Murray and Vashu Ahvaryn.

At boys doubles, Bryant’s Brady Moore and Broc Ingold lost 2-8 to Adam Wilson and Clay Johnston, then came back to play Nathan Dayherty and Micaiah Temple and absorbing a loss.

Bryant will play next in its District Tournament at Rebsamen Park in Little rock Oct. 7-8.