Bryant’s Cunningham, Catton win boys singles matches in abbreviated match against Benton

BENTON — The Bryant and Benton tennis teams met in a dual match at Tyndall Park on Tuesday but they didn’t get everything in. The final two girls doubles matches were stopped when time arrived for a women’s club to play. They had reserved the courts with Benton Parks.

Before that, Benton had won two girls matches while the two schools had split the six boys matches.

Bryant is scheduled to play a conference match at Fort Smith Northside in its next outing on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Blake Cunningham and Logan Catton each won singles matches for the Hornets. Cunningham topped Micaiah Temple, 8-2, at No. 1. Catton defeated Zac Van Cleave at No. 2.

In the boys doubles, Bryant’s win came at No. 3 with Cade Dupree and Coby Greiner combining on a 7-1 win.

Benton’s Mason Hart and Dawson Ramsey took the No. 1 doubles match, 8-3, over Bryant’s Codi Kirby and Jalen Dinstbier. At No. 2, the Benton duo of Wes Guerra and Henry Bethel picked up an 8-1 win over Broc Ingold and Donte Baker.

Benton also won at No. 4 doubles over Bryant’s Ethan Backford and Eric Erdmann.

In the girls matches, Benton’s Alex Trudell won the No. 1 singles over Haylee Scott, 8-0. In the No. 2 match, Sadie Nosal of Benton defeated Abbie Johnson, 8-2. At No. 3, Kiana McAdoo edged Bryant’s Ainsley Hart, 8-6.

The No. 1 doubles match went to Haley Ward and Alexis Boyd over Bryant’s Hart and Hannah Henderson.

When play was stopped, Bryant’s Megan Sisco and Abbie Johnson were tied 4-4 with Lydia Wilson and Paige Markel. Haylee Scott and Henderson were up 4-3 in the No. 3 doubles match.