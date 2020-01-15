Bryant’s James named state Coach of the Year by NFHS

January 15, 2020 Football

The National Federation of State High School Associations has named Bryant head football coach Buck James as the 2018-19 Arkansas Football Coach of the Year.

In a letter to Bryant athletic director Mike Lee, NFHS executive director Karissa Niehoff said that James was nominated by the Arkansas Activities Association as the most deserving recipient for the honor.
James led the Bryant Hornets to a 13-0 season and a second consecutive Class 7A State championship.

“This year’s honorees were selected based upon their coaching performance in the 2018-19 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching.”

James just completed his fourth season as the helm of the Hornets. He has led the team to a 43-8 record overall and 24-4 mark in conference play.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

