Bryant’s Valestin named ASC Defensive Player of the Week

CLARKSVILLE — University of the Ozarks freshman goalkeeper Logan Valestin was named the American Southwest Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Valestin, a native of Bryant, posted back-to-back shutouts to lead the Eagles to a pair of conference victories. He recorded three saves in a 1-0 win against McMurry. Valestin tallied two more saves and fought off nine corner kicks in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Hardin-Simmons.

Valestin ranks sixth in the ASC in goals against average (0.88), fourth in saves percentage (.837), second in shutouts (4) and fifth in saves (36).

Ozarks will host LeTourneau University Oct. 12 and East Texas Baptist University Oct. 14.