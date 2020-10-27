October 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Carder fourth, Hornets third at conference meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

CABOT — John Carder earned all-conference honors by finishing fourth overall and the Bryant Hornets wound up third at the 7A-East/Central Conference cross country championships Monday at Rolling Hills Country Club.

The Hornets finished with 65 points. Little Rock Catholic won the team title with 31 points. Van Buren was second with 53.

“Hats off to Catholic High,” said Bryant coach Steve Oury. “We knew we would need to have a perfect meet and have some help from them in order to have a chance to win, but they ran a great race and we had some key runners struggle.”

Carder’s fourth-place finish came in a time of 16:49. Charlie Terry, running in his first race since the Conway Wampus Cat Invitational, placed 11th in a time of 17:27.

The rest of the Hornet top seven were Cole Watson (15th in 17:41), Eric Stewart (16th in 17:43), Travis Cumming (19th in 17:46), Derek Vos (22nd in 17:49), and Eathan Devine (35th in 18:12).

“We had some guys run very good races,” Oury noted. “John Carder took pair of business with his fourth-place finish and it was nice to see Charlie Terry back out there.

“Van Buren ran their best race of the year to slip ahead of us for the runner-up spot,” he said. “We will keep working hard to try and put it all together at the State Meet on Nov. 17th in Hot Springs.”