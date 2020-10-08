October 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Castleberry earns all-conference honors; Hornets advance at State

Photo courtesy of Chad Thornton

ROGERS — Sophomore Drew Castleberry earned all-conference honors after turning in a first-round 78 at the first day of the Class 7A State golf tournament at Lost Springs Country Club on Tuesday.

The Hornets are sixth in the team standings going into Wednesday’s second round. Their 339 trailed Bentonville (314), Fayetteville (317), Conway (325) Springdale Har-Ber (329) and Cabot (337).

The first day was counted as the 7A-West Conference championship so the Hornets finished fourth in the league race.

Castleberry came into the day having won medalist honors in seven straight 7A matches, accumulating a composite score during those matches of 3-under-par. He’ll go into the second day of the tournament trailing Bentonville’s Jack Robertson (71), Fayetteville’s Luke Long (72), Northside’s Chris Eckes (73), Conway’s Josh Walker (76) and Whit Parker (77) and Southside’s Dalton Frost (77).

Nick Canale carded the Hornets’ second best score at 82 with Logan Moore at 89. Chase Thornton turned in a round of 90 and Luke Brantley finished at 95.

“We had a very tough start,” said Hornets coach Keith Dale. “We teed off number one, which is a 630-yard par-5, with 10-15 mile per hour winds and a nice 48-degree morning.”

Forecasts for Wednesday morning call for calmer winds but only slightly warmer temperatures.