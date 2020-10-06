October 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Caton paces Hornets on second day of State

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CONWAY — Tanner Caton turned in a pair of birdies to finish at 4-over 80 on day two of the Class 7A State golf tournament at Centennial Country Club today.

For the two days, Caton pulled even with teammate Drew Darbonne for the two-day event. Each finished 36 holes at 165, trying for 25th overall.

Miles Smith of Little Rock Catholic followed up a 67 on the first day with a 71 today to earn the individual Class 7A title by a stroke over Cabot’s Connor Gaunt (68-71 139). Conway’s White Parker was third (72-73 145).

Fayetteville captured the team championship with a two-day total of 599. Cabot was second at 613. Bryant finished eighth at 681.

Caton turned in a birdie on the par-5 seventh hole then got another one on the par-5 10th. He had pars on 1, 3, 5 and 13 before finishing up with pars on each of the final three holes.

Darbonne, who finished at 6-over 84 on day two, had pars on 2, 4, 6, 10, 14, 16, and 18.

Scott Schmidt followed up his 82 on Tuesday with an 89 today. He started the second day well with pars on 2, 4 and 5 but was over-par on each hole afterwards until hitting par on 17.

Landon Allison carded a 91 today after finishing at 89 on the first round. Brendon Morton completed the Bryant contingent with a 99 today. He shot 97 on Tuesday.

Pictured above from left, Bryant High School golfers Brendon Morton, Landon Allison, Tanner Caton, Drew Darbonne and Scott Schmidt.