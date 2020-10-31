October 31 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Celebrating Calley’s 100th win
EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).
Photos by Rick Nation
Bryant Hornets head football coach Paul Calley was joined by his family for a presentation prior to Friday night’s football game in which he was awarded a plaque commemorating his 100th victory as a head coach at Bryant.