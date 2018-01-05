Central Arkansas Junior High Conference girls standings, 1/5/18

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2017-18 girls standings
Team Conf.
Conway Blue 8-0
Lake Hamilton 7-1
North Little Rock 6-2
Conway White 5-3
Cabot South 5-3
Mount St. Mary 3-4
Bryant 2-6
Benton 2-6
Cabot North 1-6
Russellville 0-8
Monday, Nov. 20
Bryant 36, Cabot North 24
Conway White 27, Benton 11
Lake Hamilton 48, Cabot South 41
North Little Rock 54, Russellville 16
Conway Blue 47, Mount St. Mary 17
Monday, Nov. 27
Lake Hamilton 42, Bryant 36
Benton 29, Cabot North 17
Conway White 46, Mount St. Mary 21
Conway Blue 40, Russellville 10
North Little Rock 39, Cabot South 26
Thursday, Nov. 30
North Little Rock 51, Bryant 11
Lake Hamilton 45, Benton 16
Conway White 49, Cabot North 24
Mount St. Mary 20, Russellville 10
Conway Blue 41, Cabot South 26
Monday, Dec. 4
Conway Blue 53, Bryant 10
North Little Rock 47, Benton 12
Lake Hamilton 49, Cabot North 18
Conway White 40, Russellville 15
Cabot South 36, Mount St. Mary 23
Thursday, Dec. 7
Mount St. Mary 35, Bryant 33
Conway Blue 49, Benton 26
North Little Rock 66, Cabot North 6
Cabot South 27, Russellville 10
Lake Hamilton 53, Conway White 33
Monday, Dec. 11
Bryant 29, Russellville 15
Cabot South 52, Conway White 49, OT
Mount St. Mary 24, Benton 19
Conway Blue 48, Cabot North 23
Lake Hamilton 59, North Little Rock 38
Thursday, Dec. 14
Cabot South 37, Bryant 16
Benton 16, Russellville 11
Cabot North at Mount St. Mary
Conway Blue 45, Lake Hamilton 36
North Little Rock 53, Conway White 47
Thursday, Jan. 4
Conway White 44, Bryant 22
Conway Blue 47, North Little Rock 37
Cabot South 28, Benton 19
Cabot North 28, Russellville 27
Lake Hamilton 46, Mount St. Mary 23
Monday, Jan. 8
Benton at Bryant
Cabot North at Cabot South
Conway White at Conway Blue
North Little Rock at Mount St. Mary
Lake Hamilton at Russellville
Thursday, Jan. 11
Bryant at Cabot North
Benton at Conway White
Cabot South at Lake Hamilton
Russellville at North Little Rock
Mount St. Mary at Conway Blue
Thursday, Jan. 18
Bryant at Lake Hamilton
Benton at Cabot North
Conway White at Mount St. Mary
Russellville at Conway Blue
Cabot South at North Little Rock
Monday, Jan. 22
North Little Rock at Bryant
Lake Hamilton at Benton
Cabot North at Conway White
Mount St. Mary at Russellville
Conway Blue at Cabot South
Thursday, Jan. 25
Bryant at Conway Blue
Benton at North Little Rock
Cabot North at Lake Hamilton
Conway White at Russellville
Mount St. Mary at Cabot South
Monday, Jan 29
Bryant at Mount St. Mary
North Little Rock at Cabot North
Conway Blue at Benton
Cabot South at Russellville
Lake Hamilton at Conway White
Thursday, Feb. 1
Russellville at Bryant
Benton at Mount St. Mary
Conway White at Cabot South
Cabot North at Conway Blue
Lake Hamilton at North Little Rock
Monday, Feb. 5
Cabot South at Bryant
Russellville at Benton
Mount St. Mary at Cabot North
Conway Blue at Lake Hamilton
North Little Rock at Conway White
Thursday, Feb. 8
Conway White at Bryant
Benton at Cabot South
North Little Rock at Conway Blue
Cabot North at Russellville
Lake Hamilton at Mount St. Mary