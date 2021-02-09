Central Arkansas Junior High Conference girls standings, 2/8

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2020-21 girls standings
Team Conf.
North Little Rock 6-0
Conway White 5-1
Lake Hamilton 5-2
Conway Blue 4-2
Cabot North 2-4
Bryant 1-4
Benton 1-5
Cabot South 0-6
Mount St. Mary opt out
Thursday, Jan. 7
Conway Blue 28, Bryant 20
Benton 31, Cabot South 11
Lake Hamilton 38, Cabot North 34
Monday, Jan. 11
Bryant 31, Cabot south 20
Conway White 47, Conway Blue 28
North Little Rock 51, Lake Hamilton 34
Thursday, Jan. 14
Lake Hamilton 35, Bryant 10
Conway Blue 46, Cabot South 15
North Little Rock 41, Conway White 25
Thursday, Jan. 21
Conway Blue 36, Benton 14
North Little Rock 60, Cabot North 22
Conway White 36, Lake Hamilton 32
Monday, Jan. 25
Cabot North 24, Bryant 11
North Little Rock 37, Benton 22
Lake Hamilton def. Cabot South
Thursday, Jan. 28
North Little Rock 40, Bryant 13
Lake Hamilton 38, Benton 20
Conway White 49, Cabot North 20
Monday, Feb. 1
Conway White 49, Benton 24
Cabot North at Cabot South, cancelled
North Little Rock at Conway Blue, cancelled
Thursday, Feb. 4
Bryant at Conway White, cancelled
Cabot North 34, Benton 21
North Little Rock 56, Cabot South 11
Lake Hamilton 36, Conway Blue 25
Monday, Feb. 8
Benton at Bryant, cancelled
Conway Blue 33, Cabot North 30, 2Ot
Conway White 53, Cabot South 12
Thursday, Feb. 11
North Little Rock at Conway Blue
Monday, Feb. 15
Central Arkansas Junior High Conference tournament