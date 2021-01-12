Central Arkansas Junior High Conference girls standings

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2020-21 girls standings

Team                           Conf.

Benton                        1-0

Conway White            1-0

North Little Rock         1-0

Bryant                         1-1

Conway Blue               1-1

Lake Hamilton             1-1

Cabot North                0-1

Cabot South                0-2

Mount St. Mary          opt out

Thursday, Jan. 7

Conway Blue 28, Bryant 20

Benton 31, Cabot South 11

Lake Hamilton 38, Cabot North 34

Monday, Jan. 11

Bryant 31, Cabot south 20

Conway White 47, Conway Blue 28

North Little Rock 51, Lake Hamilton 34

Thursday, Jan. 14

Lake Hamilton at Bryant

Conway Blue at Cabot South

North Little Rock at Conway White

Thursday, Jan. 21

Benton at Conway Blue

Cabot North at North Little Rock

Conway White at Lake Hamilton

Monday, Jan. 25

Cabot North at Bryant

North Little Rock at Benton

Lake Hamilton at Cabot South

Thursday, Jan. 28

Bryant at North Little Rock

Benton at Lake Hamilton

Conway White at Cabot North

Monday, Feb. 1

Conway White at Benton

Cabot North at Cabot South

North Little Rock at Conway Blue

Bryant at LR Episcopal (non-conference)

Thursday, Feb. 4

Bryant at Conway White

Benton at Cabot North

Cabot South at North Little Rock

Conway Blue at Lake Hamilton

Monday, Feb. 8

Benton at Bryant

Conway Blue at Cabot North

Cabot South at Conway White

Monday, Feb. 15

Central Arkansas Junior High Conference tournament

