Central Arkansas Junior High Conference girls standings

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2020-21 girls standings
Team Conf.
Benton 1-0
Conway White 1-0
North Little Rock 1-0
Bryant 1-1
Conway Blue 1-1
Lake Hamilton 1-1
Cabot North 0-1
Cabot South 0-2
Mount St. Mary opt out
Thursday, Jan. 7
Conway Blue 28, Bryant 20
Benton 31, Cabot South 11
Lake Hamilton 38, Cabot North 34
Monday, Jan. 11
Bryant 31, Cabot south 20
Conway White 47, Conway Blue 28
North Little Rock 51, Lake Hamilton 34
Thursday, Jan. 14
Lake Hamilton at Bryant
Conway Blue at Cabot South
North Little Rock at Conway White
Thursday, Jan. 21
Benton at Conway Blue
Cabot North at North Little Rock
Conway White at Lake Hamilton
Monday, Jan. 25
Cabot North at Bryant
North Little Rock at Benton
Lake Hamilton at Cabot South
Thursday, Jan. 28
Bryant at North Little Rock
Benton at Lake Hamilton
Conway White at Cabot North
Monday, Feb. 1
Conway White at Benton
Cabot North at Cabot South
North Little Rock at Conway Blue
Bryant at LR Episcopal (non-conference)
Thursday, Feb. 4
Bryant at Conway White
Benton at Cabot North
Cabot South at North Little Rock
Conway Blue at Lake Hamilton
Monday, Feb. 8
Benton at Bryant
Conway Blue at Cabot North
Cabot South at Conway White
Monday, Feb. 15
Central Arkansas Junior High Conference tournament